New pacer on the block had almost chucked cricket for engineering  

Published: 15th June 2019 09:23 AM

By Krishnendu Banerjee 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last two decades, the competition for a medium-pacer in the Karnataka team has been overwhelming. With Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun still leading the pace battery in the state, aspiring candidates often leave the state for an opening in other teams. So, when one, somehow, gets a chance, he better make the best use of it. That V Koushik made his senior debut at 27 stands testimony of Karnataka’s pace pool. And he grabbed the opportunity in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scalping 17 wickets in 10 games with an economy rate of just 6.36.

With selectors readying replacements for Vinay and Mithun, who are almost at the fag end of their careers, Koushik’s performance in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) was considered for his inclusion in the state T20 squad. Koushik took eight wickets in the six games he played, but it was his economy rate (4.67) that helped him earn the maiden senior team call-up.

“I did expect to be named in the Mushtaq Ali camp but was a bit surprised to have been picked for the playing XI. I thought I would get a chance only if someone got injured. I was a bit nervous as I had never faced such batsmen before. And even when I didn’t do well, the captain kept faith in me and continued to give me the ball. That gave me the confidence,” said Koushik. 

The journey has been an interesting one for the late bloomer. He started as a top-order batsman and a spinner for his school team but switched to pace. However, in the absence of a coach and inexperience in dealing with the workload of a pacer, Koushik suffered a lower back injury that cost him almost a year of his career. He came back but lost his pace. The underwhelming performance at the state level prompted him to complete his engineering degree. But after graduating, Koushik decided to give his cricketing career another chance. That’s when it finally clicked for him.

“Whenever I started doing well, injuries cost me dearly. But at the KPL, the physio helped me out and I slowly understood the fitness requirements of a pacer. Now, I follow all the instructions, and staying fit is the main objective,” Koushik added.

Now he wants to take a step ahead, and is aiming for a maiden first-class call-up. He is working hard in the Division I cricket league. Koushik has maintained his consistency, taking 13 wickets in eight matches so far, and has the best economy rate in the league, playing for Sir Syed Cricketers.

“The target is to get selected for Dr (Capt) K Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament (inter-state invitational tournament). If I do well there, it can open a chance in Ranji Trophy,” the bowler said. “I’m working on the line and length and trying to keep the bowling simple as I learnt from the seniors in the state camp, and Aravind anna (Sreenath Aravind, Karnataka bowling coach),” he added. 

V Koushik

