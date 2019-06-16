Home Sport Cricket

Gowtham shines for Bank of Baroda

B Aaditya’s 4 for 37 helped City IV bag a lead of 122 runs in a drawn match of the TNCA Round Robin Under-19 tournament.

Published: 16th June 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  K Gowtham's  5 for 19 propelled Bank of Baroda (Bengaluru) to defeat Athreya Thrissur by 23 runs in the semifinals of the 50th All-India YSCA trophy on Saturday. In the other semifinal, Abhishek Tanwar’s 37 not out ensured a thrilling two-wicket win for Indian Cements over Vivekananda College. Brief scores: RKM Vivekananda College 96 all out in 25.1 ovs (V Aakash 3/26) lost to India Cements 98/8 in 29.2 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 37 n.o). Bank of Baroda (Bengaluru) 180/8 in 30 ovs (CM Gautam 76) bt Athreya Thrissur 157/9 in 30 ovs (K Gowtham 5/19).

Aaditya shines

B Aaditya’s 4 for 37 helped City IV bag a lead of 122 runs in a drawn match of the TNCA Round Robin Under-19 tournament. City IV won by virtue of the first innings lead. Brief scores: City IV 311 in 87.5 ovs drew with City II 189 in 72 ovs (NK Sree Vignesh 50, B Aaditya 4/37). City III 337/9 in 90 ovs drew with City I 244 in 65.3 ovs (John Tarun George 63, S Shyam Sundar 3/36). City III won on first innings lead.

Tharun scalps five

Riding on Tharun Kumar’s 5 for 42, Thiruvallur restricted Tirunelveli to 177 in the prequarterfinals of the TNCA Inter-Districts U-14 Tournament. In reply, Thiruvallur were 12 for 3 at stumps. Brief scores: Tirunelveli 177 in 80.2 ovs (KK Shanmugarajan 47, M Sakthivel 41, V Tharun Kumar 5/42) vs Thiruvallur 12/3 in 9 ovs. Kancheepuram 241 in 86.2 ovs (Ram Shreyas Rajesh 38, R Swaminathan 48, Mayank Das 38 n.o, K Aadhavan Makesh 5/98) vs Nilgiris 1 for no loss in 2 ovs. Villupuram 172 in 76.5 ovs (M Vikram 56, PK Sachin Kanna 3/42) vs Salem 36 for no loss in 15 ovs.

Snooker tournament

Around 66 players will take part in the second Associated Brothers (ABC) Masters snooker tournament, which will begin here on Sunday. Players with age 50 or above can take part in the event. Defending champion SA Saleem will also be seen in action.

Tennis tourney

The Madras Gymkhana Club will conduct the National Series Under-18 AITA tennis championship for boys and girls from July 5 to the 13. Around 150 players are expected to take part in the tournament. Hiten Joshi will be the tournament director.

