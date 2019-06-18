Home Sport Cricket

BCCI turns down Afghanistan's request to host APL in India

While Afghanistan's request to host their T20 league has been denied, their request for a third home ground in India has been granted.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has turned down Afghanistan Cricket Board's request to host its T20 league in India.

It is rare for the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to say no to ACB as it has contributed immensely to the growth of Afghanistan cricket.

"The ACB did request us to host its league in India but it would not be appropriate considering we have our own league (the IPL)," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The ACB officials had conveyed their request to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim during their meeting in Mumbai on May 16.

ACB CEO Asadullah Khan had also asked for a third home ground in India after Dehradun and Greater Noida and on that front, the BCCI has no issues.

Lucknow is likely to be their third home ground in India.

"Since Dehradun doesn't have a five-star hotel, hosting teams is an issue. We would prefer it to be Lucknow," Khan had told PTI.

The inaugural Afghanistan Premier League was held in Sharjah from October 5-21, 2018.

Five teams took part in the competition with Mohammad Nabi-led Balkh Legend winning the title.

The event also attracted the participation from known foreign names like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Ben Cutting, Shahid Afridi, Colin Ingram and Colin Munro.

Explosive Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad was the highest run-getter with 344 runs in nine games while Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight games.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is considering ACB's request to allow 10 of its coaches to work with the support staff of leading Ranji Trophy teams during the domestic season.

"It will be a great learning experience for our coaches as they will get to be with the best in the business," said Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan Cricket BCCI APL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp