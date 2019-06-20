Prasath bowls Namakkal to big win in TN Cricket Association inter-district U-14 meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RV Hari Prasath’s 5/36 propelled Namakkal to beat Virudhunagar by an innings and 160 runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-district U-14 meet on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Krishnagiri 170 in 83.3 overs drew with Coimbatore 237/8 (S Sanjay Kumar 55, BN Dharani Kumar 3/58). Virudhunagar 127 & 76 (RV Hari Prasath 5/36) lost to Namakkal 363 (E Kaveesh 75, B Siddharth Kumar 143, K Sivabalan 59; P Abhay Krishna 6/115). Thiruvallur 215 & 18/1 drew with Kancheepuram 105 (K Nirmal Kumar 4/40). Erode 171 & 114/5 drew with Tirunelveli 234/9 (RK Jayant 47, AP Pragadeesh Kumar 53; RC Mohana Ramesh 3/45) & 6/2.

Sumesh claims six wickets

Sumesh Ashok Kumar’s 6/28 helped Thiruvallur beat Coimbatore by 202 runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-district U-19 tournament held in Thiruvallur.

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Kancheepuram 393/9 drew with Tirupur 214 (RB Viswak 101; S David Allvin Nishanth 7/65). Salem 236 & 15/2 drew with Madurai 166 (T Sanjay 4/52, L Sonu Singh 4/57). Thiruvallur 157 & 200/3 (R Vivek 74 n.o, A Magesh 58, R Raja Guru 43) bt Coimbatore 51 (S Taarakesh 6/21, R Rajagiri 3/9) & 104 (Sumesh Ashok Kumar 6/28, S Taarakesh 3/51). Krishnagiri 209 & 61 (A Mohamed Faraz 4/20, RS Asubin 5/34) lost to Kanyakumari 124 (N Shashantha Rajagopal 6/33, VP Diran 3/56) & 147/8 (SC Ashek Milton 61, N Shashantha Rajagopal 3/36, VP Diran 4/60).

Ganesh advances

RB Ganesh of TNCA defeated Ramakrishnan of YMCA 55-31, 55-15 in the Associated Brothers Club 2nd Masters State Open snooker tournament.

Results: RB Ganesh (TNCA) bt Ramakrishnan (YMCA) 55-31, 55-15; R Prabhakaran (TNBSA) bt A Sampath (ABC) 62-26, 57-21; MK Hari Narayanan (MCC) bt Thiageswaran (YMCA) 70-26, 67-28; A Yatheendharaj (Snook City) bt Dr Natesh (Towers) 57-8, 47-15; A Elangovan (YMCA) bt E Sivakumar (TNBSA) 52-26, 64-47; M Ramachandran (YMCA) bt P Vijayakumar (PSBA) 42-31, 75-46.