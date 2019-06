TNCA Senior Division league: Gandhi’s unbeaten century puts Jolly Rovers in commanding position

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Kaushik Gandhi’s unbeaten 129 propelled Jolly Rovers to post 261/1 in 70.1 overs against Grand Slam on the opening day of the TNCA Senior Division league. Gandhi and Anirudh Sitaram added 134 runs in 39 overs for the first wicket. Gandhi was also involved in an unbroken century (127 runs) partnership for the second wicket with Baba Aparajith.

Meanwhile, R Kavin (127) and M Shahrukh Khan (108 not out) notched up centuries for Alwarpet CC and Vijay CC respectively. Rain interrupted the day’s play at all the grounds. None of the teams could complete the first day’s quota of 100 overs.

Brief scores: At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Globe Trotters 263/3 in 64.4 overs (S Aniruda 44, K Mukunth 40, MS Washington Sundar 53 n.o, Sanvir Singh 91 n.o; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/83) vs Nelson. At SRMC: Alwarpet 294/3 in 78 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 60, R Kavin 127, Manprit Juneja 89) vs Swaraj. At CPT-IP: India Pistons 196/8 in 73.2 overs (Aditya Barooah 34, S Guru Raghavendran 44, Ganapathi Chandrasekar 48, M Suresh Babu 51 n.o) vs MCC. At VB Nest: MRC A 188/4 in 50 overs (B Rahul 76 n.o, NS Chaturvedi 61). At IIT- Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 261/1 in 70.1 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 129 n.o, Baba Anirudh Sitaram 75, B Aparajith 46 n.o) vs Grand slam. At SSN: Vijay 313/5 in 93 overs (L Suryaprakash 53, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 63, M Shahrukh Khan 108 n.o) vs Young Stars.

Santhosh advances

R Santhosh Kumar of Jawahar beat J Akshay of KTTC 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 11-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the youth boys category at the RRS 3rd Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis meet.

Results: Youth: (Pre-Quarterfinals): Boys: R Santhosh Kumar (Jawahar) bt J Akshay (KTTC) 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 11-3; S Karthikeyan (RTTA) bt K Sanjay Madhavan (Mdu) 11-5, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10; D Vishwa (KTTC) bt J Srikrishnan 7-11, 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9; S Manikandan (Jawahar) bt Sriram Kannan (CH Ach) 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8; G Chitresh (SDAT Mdx) bt Navayughan (Theni) 12-10, 11-4, 12- 10; V Malesh Kumar (Jawahar) bt Roopan Santhosh (Jawahar) 12-10, 11-8, 3-11, 11-7; Anas Ishrad bt L N Vishwak (RTTA) 13-11, 11-8, 5-11, 10-12, 11-7; S Tharun (MCC) bt P Raghuram (Vinwin) 11-6, 13-11, 11-4. Girls: V Kowshika (Jawahar) bt Bhagayashree (KTTC) 11-9, 11-6, 11-9; R Santhana Ishwary (Winvin) bt Naveena Ramesh (Erd) 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5; TR Shruthi (Ch Ach) bt Hema (Vinwin) 11-9, 11-2, 11-9; S Selena Deepthi (Jawahar) bt Glady Flora (MOP) 11-7, 11-4, 11-5; S Yashini (Jawahar) bt A Priyadshini (AKG) 7-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-9; V Vaishnavi (Jawahar) bt Nalini Amrutha (MVM) 11-4, 11-5, 12-10; Nithya Shree (Ch Ach) bt KAviya Shree (Jawahar) 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11- 7; M Yazhini (Jawahar) bt Bhavana Selvakumar (MAK) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5.

Karthik stars for Friends CC

P Karthik’s 59 helped Friends CC overcome Sunny Sachin CC by eight wickets in the First Division match of the Villupuram DCA league. Batting first, Sunny Sachin CC were bowled out for 115. K Lakshmanan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Friends CC chased down the target in 9.2 overs.

Brief scores: I Division: Sunny Sachin CC 115 in 21.4 overs (T Baskar 35, N Sulthan 35, K Lakshmanan 3/38) lost to Friends CC 116/2 in 9.2 overs (P Karthick 59). III-Division: VDCA XI 134/2 in 25 overs (K Nithiyanandhan 66) lost to United CC ‘B’ 134/2 in 13 overs (S Durai Kannu 55; D Elangovan 59). Power CC 163 in 22.1 overs (L Kathiravan 36, K Subramanian 4/15, R Srirangan 3/26) bt Siga Management ‘B’ 80 in 17.3 overs (D Narashimman 4/20).