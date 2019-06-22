Home Sport Cricket

M Suresh Babu stars for India Pistons

AN all-round display by M Suresh Babu helped India Pistons take a lead of 115 runs over Madras Cricket Club.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AN all-round display by M Suresh Babu (60, 5/43) helped India Pistons take a lead of 115 runs over Madras Cricket Club in their drawn TNCA Senior Division league match. India Pistons were 35/0 in their second innings when play ended. They took five points. In another match that took place at VB Best, MRC A took five points via first-innings lead against AG’s Office. Off-spinner R Ashwin and R Rajkumar took four wickets apiece for MRC A, bundling out the opposition for 188 in 52.1 overs. R Karthik Adithya was the sole star with the bat for AG’s Office, scoring 55.

Brief scores: At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Globe Trotters 378/8 decl in 86 ovs (Washington Sundar 65, Sanvir Singh 101; Shahbaz Nadeem 4/118) drew with Nelson 223 in 72.2 ovs (G Hanuma Vihari 108; Anukul Roy 4/59, Washington Sundar 4/54); Points: Globe Trotters 5, Nelson 1. At SRMC: Alwarpet 294/3 decl in 78 ovs drew with Swaraj 69/5 in 40 ovs (B Arun 3/15); Points: Swaraj 1, Alwarpet 1. At CPT-IP: India Pistons 218 in 82 ovs (M Suresh Babu 60; Karan Kaila 4/32) & 35/0 in 11 ovs drew with MCC 103 in 36 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 72 n.o; M Suresh Babu 5/43); Points: Pistons 5, MCC 1. At VB Nest: MRC A 272 in 66.4 ovs (B Rahul 107, NS Chaturved 61; RD Ashwin Kumar 4/46, Vignesh Kannan 3/61) drew with AG’s Office 188 in 52.1 ovs (R Karthik Adithya 55; R Rajkumar 4/38, R Ashwin 4/68); Points: MRC A 5, AGORC 1. At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 374/3 decl in 84 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 141, B Anirudh Sitaram 75, B Aparajith 81, R Sathish 60 n.o) drew with Grand Slam 366 in 82.4 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 79, Nidhish S Rajagopal 64, V Yomahesh 61, V Maaruthi Raghav 53; Piyush Chawla 3/110); Points: Jolly Rovers 5, Grand Slam 1. At SSN: Vijay CC 313/5 decl drew with Young Stars 291 in 89.3 ovs (Kunal Chandela 56, Ankur Julka 87; Sandeep Warrier 4/45, TD Lokesh Raj 3/39, Rahil Shah 3/71); Points: Vijay CC 5, Young Stars 1.

Nitin bags title

Nitin Thiruvengadam (Bank of Baroda) defeated E Prabakaran (SRSA) 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 in the men’s final of the third RRS Tamil Nadu state-ranking table tennis tournament. Results (finals): Men: Nitin Thiruvengadam (BoB) bt E Prabakaran (SRSA) 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9. Women: CR Harshavardhini (RBI RC) bt Amrutha Pushpak (RBI RC) 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9. Boys: D Vishwa (KTTC) bt G Chitresh (SDAT Mdx) 12-10, 11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6. Girls: S Yashini (Jawahar) bt Selena Deepthi (Jawahar) 6-11, 11-6, 15-13, 8-11, 11-5, 22-20.

