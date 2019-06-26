Compliance makes state cricket associations fret for BCCI elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as CoA gears up for its meeting on June 29 to discuss proposed elections, confusion reigns supreme among state associations over appointment of electoral officers.

As a few associations have not been declared fully compliant despite submitting amended constitutions, they have to wait for CoA’s approval before appointing electoral officers. Only compliant units can hold elections and have voting rights in BCCI’s elections. As per the schedule, state associations have to appoint electoral officers by July 1.

After the appointment, the elections have to be completed by September 14. Before elections, the electoral officers have to prepare a list of members, election protocol and the electoral roll by August 14. “We’ve submitted the reformed constitution almost a month ago, but we have not received any communication from CoA yet,” an office-bearer of a state unit said.

“We haven’t gotten any official communication from CoA in this regard, and everything has come to our knowledge through media reports,” said an office-bearer from another association.

Unlike these units, Baroda Cricket Association has called a managing committee meeting on Wednesday, and the appointment of electoral officer will also be discussed in it. Meghalaya has appointed an electoral officer as it has been declared fully compliant by CoA.

Office-bearers from the other state associations feared that the prevailing uncertainty might delay elections, but former chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami appointed electoral officer by CoA this month allayed those fears. “We are meeting on June 29. It will be too early to say that the elections might get delayed as all state associations have plenty of time to appoint electoral officers,” he said. “If not on July 1, they may do that on later dates.”

Once the state units hold elections, they will send the names of their representatives to the board by September 23, following which an electoral roll of nominees qualified for BCCI’s poll will be prepared. The election is scheduled to be held on October 22.