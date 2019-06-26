Home Sport Cricket

Compliance makes state cricket associations fret for BCCI elections

State cricket associations over appointment of electoral officers by July 1 as the elections have to be completed by September 14.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as CoA gears up for its meeting on June 29 to discuss proposed elections, confusion reigns supreme among state associations over appointment of electoral officers.

As a few associations have not been declared fully compliant despite submitting amended constitutions, they have to wait for CoA’s approval before appointing electoral officers. Only compliant units can hold elections and have voting rights in BCCI’s elections. As per the schedule, state associations have to appoint electoral officers by July 1.  

After the appointment, the elections have to be completed by September 14. Before elections, the electoral officers have to prepare a list of members, election protocol and the electoral roll by August 14. “We’ve submitted the reformed constitution almost a month ago, but we have not received any communication from CoA yet,” an office-bearer of a state unit said. 

“We haven’t gotten any official communication from CoA in this regard, and everything has come to our knowledge through media reports,” said an office-bearer from another association.

Unlike these units, Baroda Cricket Association has called a managing committee meeting on Wednesday, and the appointment of electoral officer will also be discussed in it. Meghalaya has appointed an electoral officer as it has been declared fully compliant by CoA. 

Office-bearers from the other state associations feared that the prevailing uncertainty might delay elections, but former chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami appointed electoral officer by CoA this month allayed those fears. “We are meeting on June 29. It will be too early to say that the elections might get delayed as all state associations have plenty of time to appoint electoral officers,” he said. “If not on July 1, they may do that on later dates.”    

Once the state units hold elections, they will send the names of their representatives to the board by September 23, following which an electoral roll of nominees qualified for BCCI’s poll will be prepared. The election is scheduled to be held on October 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cricket associations BCCI elections state cricket associations
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp