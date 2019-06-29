CoA mulls relaxation of conflict of interest rule

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another Lodha reform might get diluted if CoA has its way in a meeting scheduled on Saturday. Stung by ethics officer retired Justice DK Jain’s orders against Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman,

CoA might request amicus curiae PS Narasimha to mediate for it in the top court and seek relaxations in the conflict of interest rule.

“Commentating does not amount to conflict of interest. The verdict seems to be restrictive and we’ll try to seek relief from the apex court,” an official told this newspaper.

Rule 38 of the BCCI constitution deals with the issue, and sub-rule 4 prohibits an individual from holding multiple posts. Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman were accused of conflict of interest as they were holding a post each with separate IPL franchises despite being a member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

While Tendulkar refused to be a part of CAC when he deposed before Jain and was cleared of all charges, Ganguly and Laxman continued with their multiple roles.

Ganguly is also president of Cricket Association of Bengal and advisor of Delhi Capitals. Laxman is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mentor. The duo also commentates on various platforms. Verdicts on Ganguly’s and Laxman’s cases were announced on June 16 and 20, respectively. In his order dated June 20, Jain has asked Laxman to not hold more than one post.

Sources also informed that the ethics officer has asked BCCI to ensure compliance with the orders within two weeks.