Don't 'Chuck' De helmet: Sachin Tendulkar tells Shah Rukh Khan

While he thanked his fans for "bearing" with him for so many years and for letting him "ride" into their hearts, he also urged people to ride safely.

Published: 29th June 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used an innovative 'filmy' style to convey a congratulatory message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated 27 years in the Hindi film industry with a video. The actor responded with an equally quirky post.

"Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend," Tendulkar tweeted on Saturday, in response to the video which Shah Rukh had posted on June 25.

Shah Rukh then wrote to Sachin: "My friend, helmet pehenkar, on drive.. off drive and straight drive karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grandchildren, I got my 'driving' lessons from the great Sachin himself. See you soon over some fish curry. Thank you."

In the video, SRK had recreated his entry scene on a bike, from his maiden film "Deewana".

While he thanked his fans for "bearing" with him for so many years and for letting him "ride" into their hearts, he also urged people to ride safely.

"It's a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in 'Deewana' 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there's a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike," the actor said.

