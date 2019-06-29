Kamalesh 153 gives Young Stars upper hand against Madras CC in TNCA Senior Division

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Kamalesh’s 153 helped Young Stars post 394/9 against Madras Cricket Club on the first day of their TNCA Senior Division league match.

Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 372 in 100 ovs (A Aarif 70, Mandeep Singh 121, Arpit Vasavada 50, A Venkatesh 59) vs AG’s Office. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: (due to overnight rain, match started at 3 p.m.) Nelson 67/4 in 25 ovs vs Grand Slam. At VB Nest: Globe Trotters 338/6 in 78 ovs (K Mukunth 64, Sanvir Singh 110, Anukul Roy 101 n.o) vs MRC A. At IIT-Chemplast: Vijay CC 263 in 82.3 ovs vs Jolly Rovers 29/0 in 15 ovs. At SSN: Young Stars 394/9 in 100 ovs (M Kamalesh 153, Ankur Julka 82, R Rohit 52; V Lakshman 5/55) vs MCC. At CPT-IP: India Pistons 260 in 73.1 ovs (Aditya Barooah 61, Rajat Paliwal 90; D Rahul 6/63) vs Alwarpet 12/0 in 9 ovs.

Silver for Varsha

Tamil Nadu’s V Varsha clinched the Group 1 girls’ 1,500m freestyle silver at the 36th Sub Junior & 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships in Rajkot.

Results (TN): V Varsha (Group 1 girls’ 1,500m freestyle silver), Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav (Group 2 boys’ 400m freestyle bronze), K Mohith Kumar (Group 1 boys’ 50m backstroke bronze), Vissesh Parameshwar Sharma (Group 2 boys’ 50m backstroke silver), M Athish (Group 1 boys’ 50m breaststroke silver).

TNPL opener in Dindigul

Chepauk Super Gillies will meet Dindigul Dragons in the opening match of the fourth season of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The match will happen at NPR College grounds in Natham on July 19.

Almost all league-stage matches and play-offs will be played at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds in Tirunelveli and NPR College grounds. The league game on August 4 and the final on August 18 will be played at Chepauk.

Yash notches up ton

R Yash’s 108 helped Districts II to 211 in 50.4 overs against Districts I on the first day of their TNCA round-robin U-19 tournament clash. In reply, Districts I were comfortably placed at 104/3 at stumps.

Brief scores: Districts II 211 in 50.4 ovs (R Yash 108; S Taarakesh 4/48, Aashiq Kaleel Rahman 4/43) vs Districts I 104/3 in 37 ovs (SJ Krithick 64 n.o).

Hari Prasath shines

RV Hari Prasath took 5/62 for Districts II as District I made 289 on the first day of their TNCA round-robin U-14 tournament tie.

Brief scores: Districts I 289 in 85.4 ovs (RK Jayant 79, P Harsha 109, R Sanjay 50; RV Hari Prasath 5/62, T Suryaprasad 3/46) vs Districts II 4/0 in 7 ovs.

Nithis advances to final

Second seed LN Nithis Baalaji of Tamil Nadu outplayed compatriot Kavin Karthik 6-2, 6-1 in the boy’s semifinals of TNTA National Series sub-junior tennis event.

Results (semifinals): Boys: Arunava Majumder (WB) bt Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-1, 6-3; LN Nithis Baalaji (TN) bt Kavin Karthik KS (TN) 6-2, 6-1. Girls: Ruma Ashutosh Gaikaiwari (MH) bt Charmi Gopinath (KA) 6-4, 6-1; Kundana Sri Bandaru (TN) bt Jyoshitha Suresh Kumar Amutha (TN) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles (finals): Boys: Arunava Majumder (WB)/Dhananjay Athreya (TN) bt Kavin Karthik KS (TN)/ Nithis Baalaji Latha Nallusamy (TN) 5-7, 6-0, 13-11. Girls: Kundana Sri Bandaru (TN) /Jyoshitha Suresh Kumar Amutha (TN) bt Saumya Ronde (TS)/Ridhi Choudhary Poka (TS) 6-0, 6-3.

SAI win volleyball tourney

SAI (Thalassery) beat ICF (Chennai) 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24 in the women’s semifinals of the P John Memorial all-India volleyball tournament.

Results (Women’s semifinals): SAI (Thalassery) bt ICF (Chennai) 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24; South Central Railway bt Dr Sivanthi College 25-8, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11.