Aparajith’s century helps Jolly Rovers bag five points

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Aparajith’s unbeaten century helped Jolly Rovers bag a lead of 12 runs over Vijay CC in the drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league at IIT-Chemplast grounds. Aparajith’s effort ensured five points for Jolly Rovers.

Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 372 drew with AG’s Office 254 in 88.1 ovs (R Karthik Adithya 53, AC Prathiban 55; Arpit V Vasavada 5/44). Pts: Swaraj 5; AG 1. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Nelson 170 in 68.2 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 71) drew with Grand Slam 173/6 in 48.4 ovs (Bhargav Merai 72 n.o; M Prabhu 5/71). Pts: Grand Slam 5; Nelson 1. At VB Nest: Globe Trotters 370 in 87.5 ovs (K Mukunth 64, Sanvir Singh 110, Anukul Roy 103) drew with MRC A 212 in 69 ovs. Pts: Trotters 5; MRC 1. At IIT-Chemplast: Vijay CC 263 drew with Jolly Rovers 275/4 decl in 77 ovs (B Aparajith 100 n.0, R Sathish 78). Pts: Rovers 5; Vijay 1. At SSN: Young Stars 394/9 drew with MCC 384 in 98.1 ovs (S Karthik 106, Akkil Srinaath 144). Pts: Young Stars 5; MCC 1. At CPT-IP: India Pistons 260 drew with Alwarpet 289/5 in 89.5 ovs (Manprit Juneja 71, K Vishal Vaidhya 100 n.o). Pts: Alwarpet 5; Pistons 1.

Silver for Vikkas

TN’s P Vikkas clinched silver in Group 1 boys’ 50 freestyle at the 36th Sub Junior and 46th Junior National Aquatic meet.Medal-winners (TN only): P Vikkas (Group 1 boys’ 50m freestyle silver), S Gokulan (Group 4 boys’ 50m backstroke bronze), Jashua Thomas (Group 2 boys’ 50m freestyle silver), Vedika Sriram (Group 3 girls’ 50m butterfly bronze), B Akash Navin (Group 1 boys’ 200m breaststroke bronze).

Parthasarathy shines

Hat-trick by S Parthasarathy (4/29) enabled YSCA beat Accenture by four wickets in the semifinals of the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial meet.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Accenture 153 in 30 ovs (Harish 51) lost to YSCA 155/6 in 25.4 ovs. RR Donnelley 141 in 28.1 ovs (V Jawahar 5/28) lost to Apollo Tyres 144/7 in 27.1 ovs.

Krithick cracks ton

SJ Krithick’s 103 helped Districts I to bag a lead of five runs over Districts II in the drawn match of the TNCA round robin U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Districts II 211 in 50.4 ovs & 108/7 in 25 ovs (R Yash 45 n.o; Aditya Kumar Gaurav 4/34) vs Districts I 216 in 72.5 ovs (SJ Krithick 103; S Kashpar 4/41, R Ashwin 3/23) & 90/1 in 25 ovs.

TNCA U-16 tourney

TNCA-City Schools U-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy Trophy will begin from the la­st week of July. Boys born on or after Sept 1, 2003 can participate. Entry forms can be coll­e­cted from the TNCA office between 10.00 am & 6.00 pm fr­­­om July 1 and the form must be submitted on or before July 8.

Women tourney from July 1

The TNCA will conduct the second edition of the one-day and T20 tournament for women from July 1 at various grounds in the city. There are six teams and they will be fighting for the Freyer Cup.

Arunava bags title

Arunava Majumder of West Bengal beat Nithis Baalaji Latha Nallusamy of Tamil Nadu 7-5, 6-0 to emerge victorious in the TNTA national series sub-junior tennis tournament.

Results: Finals: Boys: Arunava Majumder (WB) bt Nithis Baalaji Latha Nallusamy (TN) 7-5, 6-0. Girls: Kundana Sri Bandaru (TN) bt Ruma Ashutosh Gaikaiwari (MH) 6-2, 6-0.

South Central Railway win

South Central Railway defeated SAI,Thalassery 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 in the women’s final of the P John Memorial All-India volleyball tournament.