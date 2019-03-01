Home Sport Cricket

India, Australia ready for batting reshuffle heading into World Cup

Virat Kohli said that he doesn't mind batting at No.4 while Aaron Finch confirmed that Glenn Maxwell will get a promotion.

Finch, Kohli

Finch and Kohli are readuy to make the necessary changes | AFP

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Getting the batting order right is every skipper's priority and rival captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch are open to minor rejig going into the 2019 World Cup.

While the Indian captain "is ready to bat at No 4" if the situation arises, his opposite number Finch made it clear that Glenn Maxwell will come up the order after playing a major part in the T20 series victory.

Recently, India coach Ravi Shastri had indicated that Kohli could bat at No 4 in the World Cup and the skipper on Friday said that it's not a big deal as his "game template" doesn't change if he comes one place down the order.

"If that's the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I'm more than happy to do it.

"I've batted a lot of times at No 4, so I don't necessarily need to try it out because I've done that a lot of times in the past," Kohli echoed his coach's sentiment.

The skipper made it clear that his style of batting won't change much from No 3 to 4.

"My game doesn't change from No 3 to No 4 because template is quite similar. In any given situation, I back myself to play the game that I know."

ALSO READ: IPL will have no bearing on World Cup selection: Virat Kohli

Maxwell, on the other hand, had indicated that he wanted to bat higher up the order after his series-winning hundred in the second T20 International on Wednesday.

His skipper, on the eve of the first ODI, indicated that a promotion is in the offing for the dashing batsman.

"Glenn will get an opportunity to bat higher up the order than No 7 that he batted against India in the previous series (in Australia).

"He has been in great form. His ODI cricket has been great as well. I am not sure where he will bat but higher than 7 I would imagine," Finch said when asked about Maxwell's batting position.

"In one day cricket, it's not as easy to go at the end. So it would be nice to bat higher up but it depends on what happens in the top four or top five.

"If the opportunity does come up, I'd like to take," Maxwell had said after the Bengaluru T20I signaling his intentions.

TAGS
India vs Australia India cricket Australia cricket Aaron Finch Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell

