India’s World Cup contingent should be in place by end of ODI series against Australia

India made a good fight of a low-scoring first T20I, taking it to the last ball at Visakhapatnam, whereas in the second they could not defend a highly competitive 190 in Bengaluru to lose the series 0-2.

Losing a match in the shorter formats is not seen as a setback by skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri and in the last six months, they have been saying they are not looking at results but are assessing the individual’s merit and temperament in pressure situations.

The same argument was trotted out for inexplicable team selection. Sometimes the line-up had little depth in batting and on other occasions, they went in with thin bowling in the name of resting players. In the process, some players, who thought they had cemented their berths for the World Cup, are not sure of

their places.

Kohli, like a broken record, keeps saying that they are still looking at probables and will continue to keep effecting changes to narrow down on the right combination. Some players feel they could do without the tension of making it at the last minute or missing out after looking good the whole year.

Not long ago, it was said that 13 of the 15-member squad select themselves, but now when the talk is about the right combination one or two certainties also started wondering whether they have sealed their spots.

As a team the Indians will surely be disappointed to lose a series at home in any format, more so when this was Australia’s first T20 series success against India.

Since most Australians play in the IPL, they are used to the pitches. Glenn Maxwell is the best example. One of the cleanest hitters, he had developed self-doubts after losing his place in the Test squad. That affected his mindset even in shorter formats. After his 113 from 55 balls in the Bengaluru game — only Australian to hit three T20 international hundreds — Maxwell said he was now clear about his role in the team.

Maxwell and his captain Aaron Finch decided not to enter the IPL auction this year as they are serious about their booking their places in Australia’s World Cup squad.

Maxwell, like Kevin Pietersen, plays tremendous shots, timing them to perfection, even if his feet are all over and his body swaying in different directions. If the end result is all that matters, no one can complain about his technique. Here is a player who a couple of months ago wanted to concentrate on the longer format to get into the Ashes squad!

As for India, Kohli’s form is good news for the team and his favourite stroke-maker KL Rahul seems to have regained his touch. Another point that social media experts missed out on is MS Dhoni’s strokeplay when he is batting alongside Kohli or any other top-order batsman instead of batting with the lower-order batsman. From nowhere he seems to have got his mojo back, imparting all the power he can into his shots like in his earlier years and even matching Kohli in running between the wickets.

What are the selectors and team management looking at by shuffling openers and bowlers? Are they seriously looking at Rahul to replace Shikhar Dhawan or will the team play all three?

If they are looking for batsmen who can bowl, as was the case with earlier squads, they have no one and are stuck with only pure bowlers who can be of little help with the bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami must be made to take their batting seriously so that they can get useful runs towards the end.

By the end of the five-match ODI series, the World Cup squad should be in place. Leaving any place for the IPL to fill will be unfair on those who worked so hard the entire year to fulfill their World Cup dreams.

