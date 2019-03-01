Max life: Back in the scheme of things

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Glenn Maxwell has endured a long, cold couple of winters. 2018, it’s fair to say, was something approaching annus horribilis for the middle-order batsman. His then captain, Steve Smith, opened a can of worms when he aired his thoughts on the batsman’s training methods 13 months ago.

“It’s obviously unlucky on Glenn but if we look back at his last 20 ODIs I think he’s averaged around 20,” Smith had told reporters when asked why he was dropped for an ODI series against England in January 2018. “(...) just looking at the way he trains, I think he could train a little bit smarter.”

Since then, the 30-year-old has been trapped in an incredible vortex. Attitude questioned? Check. Snubbed for no apparent reason? Check. Dropped from the team even when they were in the middle of their worst run? Check.

The Australian was not included in the Test contingent for the Pakistan series in UAE even when Steve Smith and David Warner were unavailable. It was so bizarre that he didn’t find a place in the Australia A side which came to India for a series in August-September. Consistency, the think-tank maintained, was the reason behind his continued exclusion.

Thanks to his exploits in the Big Bash League where he captained the Stars to the summit clash (331 runs at 33.10 with a strike rate of 142.06). He has carried forward that form to India, with match-winning knocks of 56 and 113 to help the visitors clinch the T20I leg of the series. The ODI specialist, who is still not sure of a place at the World Cup, credited the BBL for his strong showing over the last week. “I think the fact that we have played a lot of Big Bash heading into this... I’m familiar with my role. I think that is probably what led to this (good showing) and the Big Bash, playing before that, gives me a bit of confidence coming to this tour,” he said after the match.

What was most heartening was the way he handled India’s bowlers; he did not just slog but also used his cricketing brain. “I sort of changed my approach with Jasprit (Bumrah) a little bit... been able to wait for a ball that is slightly off and capitalise on that. I was able to get him for two boundaries (in the 17th over), and keep the run rate in check and I was able to target Siddarth (Kaul) next over and then we only needed 14 off 12 balls,” he continued.

The next step in Maxwell’s story will be played out in Hyderabad on Saturday. If he fails, his consistency might be questioned again. But the one primary fact remains — Australia are a stronger side with Maxwell in the side. While Maxwell refused to speak about that aspect of his game, he was intimate on how the visitors are on an upward curve.

“We have not had a lot of success over the last 9-10 months so to go on that upward curve and start winning again (won against Sri lanka and won here)... it is a good momentum to have and if we can keep that going up to the World Cup, it’s only going to hold us in good stead.”