Stand-bys for Delhi, Mohali ties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With tensions between India and Pakistan escalating, the BCCI is keeping a close tab on the developments and is even prepared to shift the upcoming ODIs in Mohali and Delhi if the need arises. India and Australia are scheduled to play the fourth and fifth ODI on March 10 and 13 and it is understood that the BCCI already has contingency plans in place if the situation fails to improve.

As things stand, the BCCI has appraised Cricket Australia of the security issue. While there has been no request from Australia’s end, BCCI has kept a couple of venues already on stand-by. While playing the match in Delhi isn’t much of an issue, the story is different for Mohali as it is closer to the border and is also situated next to the Indian Air Force camp.

While Saurashtra Cricket Association has come forward to host the tie in case the BCCI decides to move the matches away, Punjab and Delhi’s state associations have been told to carry on with their preparations. “As of now, we have only kept a couple of venues on stand-by. If tensions increase, the safest thing will be to move the match away from Mohali. But since there is still 10 days to go, things can cool down,” a BCCI official said.