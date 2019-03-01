Home Sport Cricket

Stand-bys for Delhi, Mohali ties

With tensions between India and Pakistan escalating, the BCCI is keeping a close tab on the developments and is even prepared to shift the upcoming ODIs in Mohali and Delhi if the need arises.

Published: 01st March 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali (Photo PCA)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With tensions between India and Pakistan escalating, the BCCI is keeping a close tab on the developments and is even prepared to shift the upcoming ODIs in Mohali and Delhi if the need arises. India and Australia are scheduled to play the fourth and fifth ODI on March 10 and 13 and it is understood that the BCCI already has contingency plans in place if the situation fails to improve.

As things stand, the BCCI has appraised Cricket Australia of the security issue. While there has been no request from Australia’s end, BCCI has kept a couple of venues already on stand-by. While playing the match in Delhi isn’t much of an issue, the story is different for Mohali as it is closer to the border and is also situated next to the Indian Air Force camp.

While Saurashtra Cricket Association has come forward to host the tie in case the BCCI decides to move the matches away, Punjab and Delhi’s state associations have been told to carry on with their preparations. “As of now, we have only kept a couple of venues on stand-by. If tensions increase, the safest thing will be to move the match away from Mohali. But since there is still 10 days to go, things can cool down,” a BCCI official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohali India vs Australia Cricket Australia Delhi ODI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp