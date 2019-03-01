Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu post win to stay alive

Chasing 142, opener and India Test star Murali Vijay scored 74 in 47 balls (4x4, 4x6) while J Kousik scored 41 off 35 balls to ensure four points.

Published: 01st March 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a Group B encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at Surat, Tamil Nadu secured a three-wicket win over Vidarbha to keep themselves in with a mathematical chance of making the Super League stage.

The victory meant Vidarbha remained in second spot with 16 points from five matches while Tamil Nadu climbed to fourth spot with 12 points from as many games. The only chance they have is on net run rate. While the Ranji Trophy champions have a net run rate of +1.176, Ravichandran Ashwin’s men are on -0.458.

Gujarat lead the standings with 16 points from five and will face off against Faiz Fazal’s team in their last group game.

The winner of that game is assured of progression. Tamil Nadu will face off against bottom dwellers Meghalaya and their goal will be to try and improve their net run rate.

Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rushabh Rathod top-scored for Vidarbha with 51 off 31 as they notched up 141/9 in their 20 overs. Pacer Abhishek Tanwar took three wickets while skipper Ashwin chipped in with two.

Chasing 142, opener and India Test star Murali Vijay scored 74 in 47 balls (4x4, 4x6) while J Kousik scored 41 off 35 balls to ensure four points. 

Brief scores

Group A: In Vijayawada: Andhra 179 in 19.5 ovs (Pranith 43, Bhui 38; Nadeem 3/26, Aaron 3/49) bt Jharkhand 176 in 19.5 ovs (Tiwary 54; Yarra 3/38). Nagaland 103/8 in 20 ovs (Rohit 49; Nidheesh 3/17) lost to Kerala 105/0 in 12.2 ovs (Vinod 53 n.o, Kunnummal 51 n.o).
Group B: In Surat: Vidarbha 141/9 in 20 ovs (Rathod 51; Tanwar 3/22) lost to TN 142/7 in 19.2 ovs (Vijay 74, Koushik 41 n.o).
Group D: In Cuttack: Karnataka 155/9 in 20 ovs (Kadam 89) bt Odisha 104 in 18.1 ovs (Cariappa 4/15, Koushik 3/8).
Group E: In New Delhi: Hyderabad 135/8 in 20 ovs lost to Services 141/6 in 19.4 ovs (Hathwala 61 n.o; Siraj 4/20).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament Ravichandran Ashwin Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp