Home Sport Cricket

Trusting skills worked in my favour, says Katherine Brunt after victory against Indian women

The 33-year-old produced exceptional figures of 5/28 to restrict the hosts to 205/8, which was later chased down by England with Danni Wyatt (56) hitting a fifty.

Published: 01st March 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

England's Katherine Brunt. (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fast bowler Katherine Brunt said trusting her skills reaped dividends as she returned with a five-wicket haul to help England register a two-wicket win over India in the third and final ODI here Thursday.

The 33-year-old produced exceptional figures of 5/28 to restrict the hosts to 205/8, which was later chased down by England with Danni Wyatt (56) hitting a fifty.

"In the first game, bowled one of my best 8-10 overs that I have bowled in my career, especially out here, so not getting a wicket was disheartening. In the second game, it did not go my way and probably, I tried a bit too hard," Brunt told reporters.

"So today was finding in-between and being more relaxed and trusting my skill. (And) It worked out."

Brunt also praised Wyatt, saying the all-rounder showed a lot of character.

"When I came back-on (to bowl) I got three quick wickets in my second spell (and) it seemed to slow things down. And then I thought Danni Wyatt's innings, she showed a lot of character today," said Brunt when asked what was the turning point in the match.

"Not necessarily (she played) the way she loves to play, but she put in her performance for the team and I thought she did really well and we are proud of her."

Brunt said the team was now looking forward to the three-match T20 series, which begins in Guwahati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp