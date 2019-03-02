Home Sport Cricket

Aiden Markram, Farhaan Behardien create List-A partnership record

The South African duo put on 272 runs for the sixth wicket for Titans against Cape Cobras.

Published: 02nd March 2019

Cape Town

The partnership helped the Titans register a comfortable win | AFP

By ANI

CAPE TOWN: Aiden Markram and Farhaan Behardien created a List-A partnership record for the sixth wicket as the duo put on 272 runs for the Titans in a match played against Cape Cobras at Cape Town.

Both the batsman stitched together a partnership when the team was in trouble. The Titans were reduced to thirty-one for five. The partnership between the two enabled the team to put on 320 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets.

This partnership helped the Titans register a comfortable win over Cape Cobras by 83 runs.

The duo came together in the last ball of the 13th over and were separated in the final over. 

The previous record was held by Luke Ronchi and Grant Elliot, who put on 267 runs for New Zealand against Sri Lanka in Dunedin in January 2015.

Markram who came to bat at number 5 position played a knock of 169 runs off 129 deliveries and later on, he was able to pick up two wickets as well.

Behardien scored 111 runs of 100 deliveries.

Titans take on Warriors next on March 3 while Cape Cobras will take on Lions on March 7.

