IPL is “next big step” for women’s cricket: Meg Lanning

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australian skipper Meg Lanning feels that introduction of Indian Premier League (IPL) would be the “next big step” in women’s cricket.

Last year, IPL had staged a one-off exhibition match for women players in Mumbai hinting at the possibility of the start of women’s own T20 league. Lanning said that if that turned out to be the reality then it would be an exciting prospect for the female cricketers.

“It was a lot of fun. We only, obviously, played the one game last time. I am not too sure what the set up would be this time if there was one but, from the response we got last time, everyone is keen to do it," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lanning, as saying.

“I would certainly love to be involved in something like that. The next big step for women's cricket is if an IPL could get up - it's certainly an exciting prospect,” she added.

Australia are currently engaged in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand which the hosts are leading 2-0. Lanning said that they are aiming to finish the series on a high note.

“It would be a little disappointing if we didn't play well and that was the end point of the summer. We are looking to, hopefully, play our best game of the series. I think we have played good in patches but probably haven't put the full game together. That's what we are looking to do,” Lanning said.

“We feel as a batting unit we have had some good patches - we probably have left a few runs out there in both of our games. Hopefully, we can get off to a good start in the top order and we know we have a very strong middle to late order as well,” she added.

Australia and New Zealand will play their final T20 match of the ongoing series on March 3.