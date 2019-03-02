Home Sport Cricket

Kane Williamson at the double in NZ's record 715-6 against Bangladesh

New Zealand's huge total gave them their biggest ever first innings lead of 481 and by stumps, with two days remaining, Bangladesh were 174 for four, still 307 behind.

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson. (Photo | Twiiter/BlackCaps)

By AFP

HAMILTON: New Zealand's first innings record 715 for six, including a double century from Kane Williamson, put them in total control of the first Test against Bangladesh after three days on Saturday.

New Zealand's huge total gave them their biggest ever first innings lead of 481 and by stumps, with two days remaining, Bangladesh were 174 for four, still 307 behind.

On an explosive day of batting in which 438 runs were scored, Tamim Iqbal gave Bangladesh a flying start to their reply as they raced to 88 without loss.

But when Neil Wagner's relentless barrage of bouncers captured the wicket of Shadman Iqbal for 37, it quickly became 126 for four.

Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun barely registered and Tamim was caught behind for 76.

The opener ducked under a Tim Southee bouncer but left his bat held high with the ball ricocheting off the periscope into the gloves of BJ Watling.

Soumya Sarkar on 39 with Mahmudullah on 15 held the innings together for 13 overs through to stumps.

New Zealand skipper Williamson resumed the day on 93 and calmly worked his way to his 20th century, the most by a New Zealander, and in his 71st Test he passed 6,000 runs faster and with a better average than any of his countrymen.

At the other end, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme pounded the bowling as New Zealand piled on 264 runs from 45 overs and went 25 runs passed their previous best 690 against Pakistan in 2014.

Mehidy Hasan, while he bagged two wickets, bore the brunt of the assault and finished with the most expensive Test figures ever for Bangladesh of two for 246 from 49 overs.

Pre-lunch, Williamson was content to take a backseat as nightwatchman Wagner blazed away for 47 runs -- 42 from boundaries -- in their 60-run stand.

It was Ebadat Hossain, on debut, who made the breakthrough with his maiden Test wicket to deny Wagner a maiden fifty when he shaved the edge of the bat and wicketkeeper Liton Das completed the dismissal.

Big-hitting Colin de Grandhomme took New Zealand past their previous record score of 690 with a huge six, one of five in his whirlwind innings of 76 not out.

The foundations for New Zealand's domination were laid by openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval with their 254-run partnership after Bangladesh had been rolled in their first innings for 234.

When Williamson reached 100 it became only the 13th time in cricket history, and the second time by New Zealand, that the first three batsmen had reached three figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kane Williamson Bangladesh New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp