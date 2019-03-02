Home Sport Cricket

Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland second ODI

Afghanistan, led by Asghar Afghan, lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning their opening match.

Hazratullah Zazai

Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai (Photo | Twitter @ICC)

By AFP

DEHRADUN: Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai hit a blistering maiden one-day international half-century against Ireland but the second match was abandoned due to heavy rain in Dehradun on Saturday.

Zazai, a left-handed batsman, hit 67 off 43 deliveries to help Afghanistan post 250 for seven in 48.3 overs before rain curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.

The 20-year-old Zazai's knock was followed by two more fifties from Rahmat Shah, who made 54, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored 52, after the Afghans elected to bat first.

The in-form Zazai, who amassed 204 runs including a highest of 162 not out in his team's 3-0 Twenty20 sweep of Ireland, gave the Afghans a blazing start as he hit 5 fours and 5 sixes.

George Dockrell claimed three wickets while fellow spinner Andy McBrine took two to check Afghanistan's surge towards the end of the innings.

The third ODI is on Tuesday in Dehradun.

