Home Sport Cricket

AB de Villiers signs to play T20 cricket for Middlesex

The South African batsman is a second significant marquee signing for head coach Stuart Law, following the announcement that Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will join his squad.

Published: 03rd March 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: AB de Villiers has signed to play for English county side Middlesex in the Twenty20 Blast, the club announced on Monday.

The South African batsman is a second significant marquee signing for head coach Stuart Law, following the announcement that Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will join his squad for the T20 campaign.

De Villiers, 35, is available to play in the first seven rounds and, if necessary, will return for the latter stages of the tournament. 

The batsman has played in every Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008, scoring almost 4,000 runs at an average of just under 40. 

"I have always wanted to play county cricket, and I am very much looking forward to joining Middlesex," he said. "Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege."

Law said: "It's exciting for all here at Middlesex to announce the arrival of AB de Villiers for the T20 Blast this season. 

"It's a great opportunity for some of our younger players to pick the brain of one of the best players to have graced the game of cricket and for the support staff to work with him as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp