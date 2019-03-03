Chris Gayle breaks world record in fifth ODI against England

By Online Desk

Chris Gayle's final ODI innings in West Indies was one to remember as his 27-ball 77 helped West Indies thrash England by seven wickets in the fifth ODI to level the series at 2-2.

Along with Oshane Thomas, who picked a five-fer, Gayle was the star of the show in St Lucia as England recorded their lowest ODI total against West Indies (113 in 28.1 overs) before Gayle's blitz helped the hosts win with 37.5 overs to spare.

The 39-year-old walked away with the man of the series award after finishing it with 424 runs at an average of 106, with 39 sixes.

Here are some numbers from Gayle's incredible knock in St Lucia:

0 - No player has hit more sixes in an ODI series than Chris Gayle's 39 against England in just four innings. The previous best in a bilateral series was Rohit Sharma's 23 against Australia in 2013 (6 innings) and overall, it was Gayle's 26 in the World Cup 2015 (6 innings).

1 - Imran Tahir (39 years and 162 days) is the only player older than Chris Gayle (39 years and 162 days) to win player of the series award in ODIs.

2 - Gayle finished with the second-highest % of runs in boundaries in an ODI knock (min 50). 96.10 % of his runs came in boundaries (74 out of 77). Only Andre Fletcher (96.15) had a higher %

4 - Gayle's stunning knock helped him finish with the fourth-best strike rate (285) of any batsman in an ODI knock (20+ balls). AB de Villiers has the overall record courtesy of his 44-ball 149 that saw him finish with strike rate of 338.

11 - Chris Gayle hit 11 sixes off the bowling of Moeen Ali in the ODI series, which is the most hit off any bowler in a series. In second is also Gayle, who hit nine off Woakes in the series. Before this series, Thisara Perera held the record with eight off Neesham earlier this year.

19 - Gayle took just 19 balls to get his fifty, which is the fastest by a West Indian batsman in ODIs. The previous record was 20 by Darren Sammy.

424 - Gayle's tally of 424 runs is the most by any player in a series of 4 innings