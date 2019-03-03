Dominant Delhi ensure progress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having done the hard work earlier, Delhi had a relatively easy nut to crack in their last match in Group A to reach the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament on Saturday.

Up against the team needing four points to ensure passage were Nagaland. The defending champions duly posted a seven-wicket win in Vijayawada. Jharkhand and Delhi finished on 20 points each, but the former topped the group on better nett run rate.

The new entrants from the Northeast were never in it after winning the toss, despite opener Aditya making 64 off 46 balls with five fours and four sixes. The next highest score was 13 as Delhi wrapped up the innings for 118 in 19.4 overs.

With Ishant Sharma not playing this match, Subodh Bhati did the star turn with the ball, taking four for 14 in 3.4 overs. With 17 scalps in six matches, the medium-pacer is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far.

Chasing a low total can sometimes be tricky, and at 20 for two in the fifth over, there might have been anxious faces in the dressing room. But Hiten Dalal’s aggression at the top of the order soon calmed nerves. Playing his first season at the senior level, the 24-year-old hammered 81 off 40 balls with six four and seven sixes to help his team cross the target for the loss of just three wickets in 12.3 overs. Himmat Singh remained not out on 23, off 16 balls.

It has been a decent campaign for Delhi so far, as they recorded five straight wins after losing to Jharkhand in the first match.

Having lost to Mumbai in final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day competition, Delhi failed to cross the group stages in Ranji Trophy.

Reaching the Super League in T20s should inspire the team to finish the season on a strong note. For that, batsmen like Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey need to put up a better show.

Captial matches washed out

Group E matches in Delhi were rained off on Sunday as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra by virtue of having 22 points each qualified for super league.

Brief scores: (In Vijayawada): Nagaland 118 in 19.4 ovs (Aditya 64; S Bhati 4/14) lost to Delhi 119/3 in 12.3 ovs (H Dalal 81).