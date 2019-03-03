Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand crush Bangladesh by innings after Boult bags five

Trent Boult helped the hosts claim a convincing victory with more than a day to spare.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, congratulates bowler Trent Boult (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

HAMILTON: Defiant centuries from Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah were in vain as Trent Boult's five-wicket haul gave New Zealand a crushing victory over Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 52 runs in Hamilton on Sunday. 

After the stubborn double-century partnership took Bangladesh 361 for four in their second innings, Boult opened the final chapter of the Test when he bowled Soumya for 149.

It ended a 235-run stand with Mahmudullah for the fifth wicket and the Test was all over 68 runs later, just after tea on day four.

Soumya made 149, his maiden century, in a heroic partnership with Mahmudullah who was the second to last batsman removed for 146, his fifth and highest century. 

The pair put on 235 for the fifth wicket only to be trumped by Boult's lethal spell after the second new ball was taken. 

The match had belonged to New Zealand long before they declared their first innings at a colossal 715 for six -- a first innings lead of 481 -- but Soumya and Mahmudullah were determined to make crossing the finish line as difficult as possible for the hosts.

They batted together for more than 54 overs and produced the sixth best partnership by a Bangladesh pair. 

When Boult finally bowled Soumya, the 26-year-old left-hander stood motionless for several seconds as he realised the significance of his wicket before departing the ground.

The remaining five wickets lasted only 18 overs.

When Bangladesh resumed Sunday on 174 for four they faced a Herculean task to score a further 307 just to make New Zealand bat again. 

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis proved with their (rain-assisted) match-saving 274-run stand in Wellington before Christmas it is possible to defy the odds in New Zealand. 

But, Soumya could not hold out that long and when the new ball was taken he lasted 14 more deliveries before Boult ended his resistance and the tenacity left the innings.

Boult finished with five for 123 and Tim Southee took three for 98.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand vs Bangladesh New Zealand cricket bangladesh cricket Trent Boult

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp