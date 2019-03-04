Cut to fit

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a way, Kedar Jadhav established himself as the man to go to when targets need to be chased on tough wickets. Stitching an unbeaten 141-run partnership with MS Dhoni on Saturday, he finally received the proverbial finisher mantle from arguably the best-ever player to have donned that role. With India wobbling at 99/4 on a two-paced strip, he gelled well with the stumper to ensure a comfortable victory.

Saturday was the second time this year that Jadhav had conjured a match-winning combination with Dhoni. Playing his first match ever in Australia on January 18, he assisted Dhoni in adding 121 runs to eke out a similar win.

Mixing aggressive shots with singles and doubles, Jadhav has repeatedly showcased that he can do what Dhoni used to do in the past.

While his ability to finish games is more pronounced, he has shown that he can do it at the elite level on a consistent basis. The three-match ODI series against England at home in January 2017 had set things in motion for him when he was awarded the Man of the Series for his 232 runs while batting at four drop.

“It’s been almost two years since I have been batting at this number. And when I got the results in that series, the management told me clearly that as long as I am a part of the team, batting at number 6 will be my role. The management is very clear about each individual’s role in the team,” Jadhav, who scored a crafty 87-ball 81 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, said.

His talent as a finisher was also made evident at last year’s IPL auctions, when Chennai Super Kings went all out to grab his services, though he got injured in the very first match, and could not take part in the tournament after that. Injuries have punctuated his career quite a lot of times.

“Every time I got injured, the management gave me the confidence and I walked into the team. I have been delivering consistently and I am thankful to the team management and skipper for showing faith in me,” he said.

Proficiency in the number six position is not the only thing working in the 33-year-old’s favour. With his knack of breaking partnerships, Jadhav has also been quite effective with the ball. In the away ODI series against the Kiwis last month, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma even termed the Maharashtra player as a “proper spinner.”

Not the term one would use for somebody who had eight scalps across all formats in 162 matches when he made his international debut. How he has translated that into 26 wickets in 55 matches, at a decent average of 31.53 and an economy of 4.94 is bound to surprise anyone.

“I guess I’m just lucky to get wickets. I keep it wicket to wicket. And since my ball doesn’t bounce that much, you will find it difficult. It comes from two or three different angles,” is how he analyses his ball-hurling abilities.

Asked whether he thinks of himself as someone who could bowl ten overs in all the matches, he said: “I have never thought of bowling ten overs in a game as of now. If the situation demands and the team requires me to, I can definitely do. But doing that consistently, it will take mental adjustment and physically also I need to adjust. I’ve not grown up bowling a lot of overs, so my body is also not adjusted to it. Physically I need to get better if I want to bowl ten overs in a match.”