PCB seeks visa clarification for world events in India  

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apart from turning down the BCCI’s request to corner Pakistan in the cricketing world, the International Cricket Council is also understood to have raised concerns about India’s stance on issuing visas to teams from across the border. The issue seems to have been brought to BCCI’s attention after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought clarity over it, given that India is set to host the 2021 World T20 and World Cup in 2023.

While briefing BCCI about security arrangements for the World Cup, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar during the board meeting in Dubai informed them the world body can’t dissociate itself from a fellow member. While the BCCI had asked for severing ties with any country which has links with terrorism, the letter was written by CEO Rahul Johri at the instance of the CoA. While it was not discussed in the executives meeting in which Johri took part, Manohar is understood to have brought this up in the board meeting where the BCCI was represented by acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Since the letter was sent to the ICC without Choudhary’s knowledge, he is learnt to have not raised the issue. But Manohar, sources revealed, has told the BCCI not to come up with such proposals in future.

However, with regards to the letter sent by PCB chief Ehsan Mani, the ICC is believed to have valid concerns. Since the Pulwama terror attack, India has denied visas to Pakistani athletes who were scheduled to take part in the shooting World Cup and in a snooker event. In 2016, the International Hockey Federation had to leave Pakistan out of the junior World Cup hosted by India.

With India set to host the WT20 in 2021 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023, it is the responsibility of the BCCI to acquire visas for all the participating countries. The PCB in its letter has sought clarity, since denial of visa at the eleventh hour would be of no help to any parties.

Mani told this newspaper he has received favourable response from the ICC.“Much like BCCI had written a letter, the PCB too had written one seeking clarification. And in the meeting, the ICC informed us that all our concerns will be addressed as per their norms. They have a protocol and we have full faith in the ICC that they would follow it,” Mani said, refusing to get into the proposal sent by BCCI.

With regards to the visa procedures, the BCCI is understood to have been told by the ICC that it should apprise them of the situation at least a year in advance. “The ICC has not gi­ven any ultimatum to the BCCI. But as per the norms, host nations have to take care of visas of all participating members and match officials. Similarly, the BCCI has to get everything in place and guarantees regarding visa 12 months before the World Cup. It is done for the simple reason that if there is any glitches, the ICC can make alternate arrangements,” a BCCI official said.

U-19 women’s World Cup

The ICC has also directed the women’s committee to explore possibilities of an age-group ICC event, like the U-19 World Cup for boys. Recently, India’s Mithali Raj had proposed such a move. There seems to be more voices within the ICC to have such a tournament for girls. While the ICC believes an age-group tournament will help expand the game further.