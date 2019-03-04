Home Sport Cricket

Prevention better than cure, a trainer’s advice

The Men in Blue are on a high. The team has had a lot of success in the ODI format in the run-up to the World Cup.

Published: 04th March 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

India Cricket team members Shikhar Dhawan and A Rahane during a practice session. (File photo |PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Men in Blue are on a high. The team has had a lot of success in the ODI format in the run-up to the World Cup. Experts have listed them among the favourites to win the big one. However, what worries the team at the same time is fitness. The IPL will be played before the World Cup. In the past, players have aggravated or picked up injuries during the course of the T20 tournament. Sources close to the team have indicated that injury prevention and fatigue management are two important things that players need to focus on in the coming months.

Former Team India trainer Ramji Srinivasan, who had been with the Mumbai Indians and last season handled the pre-season camp of Chennai Super Kings, believes the risk of injury during IPL is high due to workload. He says players have to take the initiative to stay fit before the World Cup. 

There are concerns about players getting injured during IPL, where the Indian team management has no say in selection. How big is the risk?

The concern is valid to a point, because of the workload. The risk of injuries is more because of the travel and odd timings of matches, apart from lack of sleep and recovery patterns. So fitness training has to be prudent. Players should not be pushed into a new regimen with extensive schedules. There is only going to be marginal improvement in fitness during IPL. The critical aspect is recovery, rest with good diet.

What leads to injuries?

It’s not carelessness nor laziness. Proper management by the support staff is important. Each player needs to be devised a special management protocol according to their skill set. It’s when players don’t follow these that they get injured. Clever execution of the process is the key to avoid injuries.

Why are fast bowlers more injury prone?

There are various reasons. One is wrong biomechanics in bowling or running. Lack of aerobic fitness, low flexibility, poor core strength and stability. Then poor balance and stability and not following the right training methods.

How knowledgeable are players about injury management?

Most of them know what they are getting into nowadays, with so much information available through various means. Each player has to give his best and avoid injuries. The support staff need to be quick on the uptake regarding the players’ needs and address it at once. More than the players, support staff need to be aware of the workload management.

What are the ways of preventing injuries?

The best way is to look at the match time table and devise a recovery and maintenance programme. Untimely travel is one of the major reasons for fatigue and niggles. These end up in serious injuries. It has to be preventive than curative. Fitness during IPL is just for maintenance of what each player has been doing. Introducing a new regimen or changing the existing one suddenly can be detrimental.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp