Home Sport Cricket

Broadcast dispute to cost West Indies

Sky declined to pay for the two T20I games in St.Kitts this weekend, arguing that they have paid a heavy amount for the rest of the tour.

Published: 05th March 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies players

Not a lot of reasons to celebrate off the field (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Cricket West Indies look all set to take a substantial financial hit after Sky declined to pay for the two T20I games in St.Kitts this weekend.

The value of such type of games is usually around US$1million each, but neither of the matches were part of the package that was agreed when the broadcast deal was made several years ago resulting in the reluctance of Sky to pay anywhere near that amount, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Sky are arguing that they have paid a heavy amount for the rest of the tour which was originally scheduled to contain just one T20I.

The matches will still be broadcasted in the UK. Cricket West Indies could refuse to allow Sky access to their pictures. The board is providing the cameras, the crew and the feed, they are prepared to compromise their relationship with either their sponsors or the St Kitts government meaning Sky could end up broadcasting the games for next to no cost.

If this happens, Cricket West Indies could live stream the matches on Youtube, Twitter and through their own website.

The series against England has not been a smooth ride for West Indies management as they delayed the announcement of the T20 squad after some board members resisted the decision to retain the ODI squad under Jason Holder as captain.

West Indies were able to hold off England in a five-match ODI series at 2-2.

The team would be hoping to win the series against England in the T20 format.

West Indies takes on England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, March 06 at St Lucia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Indies vs England West Indies Cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp