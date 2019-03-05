Captured: Redemption shots

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NAGPUR: There are few greater sights in cricket than seeing a fast bowler steaming in and sending the stumps for a cartwheel. That is what Mohammed Shami did to the in-form Glenn Maxwell in the first ODI in Hyderabad. His fiery spell set the stage for India to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Looking back at the last couple of years, the speedster has had to face a few battles off the pitch. After a memorable last World Cup, a dodgy left knee almost derailed his career. A chronic lack of fitness did not allow him too many opportunities with the while ball thereafter — just five ODIs in 2017 and 2018. Marital problems sullied his image, dragged him to court and also led to the BCCI withholding his contract renewal.

“Every adversity carries wi­th it the seed of equal or greater benefit.”And just like the fa­mous quote by Napoleon Hill, Shami has gone from strength to strength after overcoming th­ese obstacles. The start of 2019 has seen a leaner version of the 28-year-old, something th­at has caught the eyes of teammates as well as experts.

“The way Shami has come back into the white-ball set-up after his Test performances has been brilliant,” Kohli said after the last game. “I have never seen him so lean before. He has lost five-six kilos. He’s running in and bowling well. He’s hungry for wickets and heading into the World Cup, it’s a great sign for the team.”

He already has 16 wickets to his name this year, the second most in the world. Shami also is the third-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers since his comeback into the limited-over scheme of things last year. There are noticeable changes in the way he is going about his business these days.

Earlier, Shami would take time to get into his groove and find rhythm. There was also the inconsistency factor which saw him bowl loose deliveries. But now he is on the money right from the word go and is producing fiery spells with new and old ball alike.

“His confidence is sky high at the moment. If you notice now, the majority of his balls are good balls unlike in the past when he used to get in a few great deliveries amidst loose balls. He always had a great seam position and release, but his control has improved and all this bodes well for India heading into the World Cup,” said former pacer TA Sekar, who worked with Shami during his time at Delhi Daredevils. The point was seen in Hyderabad where Shami managed 38 dot balls.

The team management has challenged Shami to produce the goods during specific match situations and his mid-innings spell in the last game is proof that he is coming up with the answers more often than not. What will be interesting to note is how he negotiates the IPL, list especially with an injury-prone past.

“Kohli’s confidence in him has helped. When he knows he has the backing of people, he can definitely do the job irrespective of the situation. In the IPL, you have to be smart with your training. You can skip certain sessions and just bowl during matches. I believe that in the current form that he is in, he should use the platform to work on his variations and fine-tune them before heading to England, especially the slower delivery,” Sekar added.

Such has been Shami’s resurgence that he is in line to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India’s second seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah. But with three quicks with different skill sets in India’s armoury, it is a good headache to have for Ravi Shastri and Kohli.