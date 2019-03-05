Home Sport Cricket

Chink in Kohli armour? The white-ball subplot thickens

On a sunny Monday morning at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium nets, Virat Kohli batted for almost an hour.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Adam Zampa
By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NAGPUR: On a sunny Monday morning at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium nets, Virat Kohli batted for almost an hour. Most of his time was devoted to negotiating wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Watchful at first and blocking deliveries, he tried to smash them out of the park after finding his groove.

Since the start of the Australia series including the T20s, Kohli has been dismissed twice in three matches so far, with Adam Zampa his sole conqueror. In the tour opener at Visakhapatnam, Kohli was ca­ug­ht at long-on as he miscued wh­­­ile trying to loft a delivery that went on the with the arm. The dismissal in Hyderabad was to a slider that went str­a­i­g­ht on, with Kohli unable to read and getting out LBW. Incidentally, Zampa was also the one to conquer the India captain when the sides last met in Nagpur, in 2017.

The 26-year-old has now taken Kohli’s wicket four times in 13 meetings in T20Is and ODIs, twice in each format. He is the batsman the leg-spinner has been most successful against in his 57-match international career. “It’s nice to get players li­ke that (Virat) out. I thought the best one was the T20 (in Visakhapatnam) and another ma­tch in Brisbane. I thought they were big wickets given the situation of the match and we ended up winning the game (Vizag),” Zampa said on Monday.

Statistically, the 30-year-old has always been a great player of spin bowling, but last year was not one of his finest in ter­ms of facing spinners. He was dismissed nine times in 14 inni­ngs, with leg-spinners accounting for three of them and finger spinners getting him twice. Adil Rashid had his number during the England tour, managing to get him out twice. He also became the first leg-spinner to clean him up. In another dismissal, the Delhi player got stumped after seven years.

Australia are aware of Kohli’s strengths and they spend a lot of time talking about how to get the No 1 ODI batsman’s wicket. Zampa is also aware that Kohli will be more prepa­red so as to not get out to him. “He is someone we spend extra time talking about during team meetings. Virat is a huge wicket of course, but there are six-seven other big wickets as well. I need to try and work harder to remain in the game as long as possible.”

Kohli has always been a stickler when it comes to ironing out chinks and Monday was no exception. He will be desperate to gain the upper hand in this new battle. One thing that Kohli has proved over time is he is at his best when question marks are raised over a certain aspect of his game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli India cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp