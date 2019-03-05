Chink in Kohli armour? The white-ball subplot thickens

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NAGPUR: On a sunny Monday morning at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium nets, Virat Kohli batted for almost an hour. Most of his time was devoted to negotiating wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Watchful at first and blocking deliveries, he tried to smash them out of the park after finding his groove.

Since the start of the Australia series including the T20s, Kohli has been dismissed twice in three matches so far, with Adam Zampa his sole conqueror. In the tour opener at Visakhapatnam, Kohli was ca­ug­ht at long-on as he miscued wh­­­ile trying to loft a delivery that went on the with the arm. The dismissal in Hyderabad was to a slider that went str­a­i­g­ht on, with Kohli unable to read and getting out LBW. Incidentally, Zampa was also the one to conquer the India captain when the sides last met in Nagpur, in 2017.

The 26-year-old has now taken Kohli’s wicket four times in 13 meetings in T20Is and ODIs, twice in each format. He is the batsman the leg-spinner has been most successful against in his 57-match international career. “It’s nice to get players li­ke that (Virat) out. I thought the best one was the T20 (in Visakhapatnam) and another ma­tch in Brisbane. I thought they were big wickets given the situation of the match and we ended up winning the game (Vizag),” Zampa said on Monday.

Statistically, the 30-year-old has always been a great player of spin bowling, but last year was not one of his finest in ter­ms of facing spinners. He was dismissed nine times in 14 inni­ngs, with leg-spinners accounting for three of them and finger spinners getting him twice. Adil Rashid had his number during the England tour, managing to get him out twice. He also became the first leg-spinner to clean him up. In another dismissal, the Delhi player got stumped after seven years.

Australia are aware of Kohli’s strengths and they spend a lot of time talking about how to get the No 1 ODI batsman’s wicket. Zampa is also aware that Kohli will be more prepa­red so as to not get out to him. “He is someone we spend extra time talking about during team meetings. Virat is a huge wicket of course, but there are six-seven other big wickets as well. I need to try and work harder to remain in the game as long as possible.”

Kohli has always been a stickler when it comes to ironing out chinks and Monday was no exception. He will be desperate to gain the upper hand in this new battle. One thing that Kohli has proved over time is he is at his best when question marks are raised over a certain aspect of his game.