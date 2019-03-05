India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl

By Online Desk

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the second ODI against India at Nagpur.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have batted first had he won the toss. India are going in with the same team as the first ODI

Australia make two changes with Nathan Lyon and Shaun Marsh coming in for Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff.

India won the first match of the series at Hyderabad by six wickets. This is India's last ODI series before the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon