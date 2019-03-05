Loyola and WCC claim inter-college T20 titles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Rajkumar’s 61 helped Loyola beat Guru Nanak in the men’s final of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-college T20 tournament organised by Guru Nanak College. In the women’s final, Women’s Christian College defeated Ethiraj.

Men: Guru Nanak 157/7 in 20 ovs (S Lokeshwar 53) lost to Loyola 160/2 in 18.1 ovs (R Rajkumar 61, D Sudhan 53 n.o). Man of the Match: R Rajkumar. Women: WCC 141/7 in 20 ovs (Aswathi Shankar 74) bt Ethiraj 69/7 in 20 ovs. Player of the Match: Aswathi Shankar.

Prithvi shines

A Prithvi Raj’s unbeaten 100 helped Apollo Tyres beat HVF by 72 runs in a Group A match of the 15th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. R Vinoth made an unbeaten 68.

Group A: Apollo Tyres 200/1 in 30 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 100 n.o, R Vinoth 68 n.o, C Kubendaran 27) bt Heavy Vehicles Factory 128 in 28.1 ovs (V Jaganathan 30, S Pradeep 4/23). Group B: Samsung India 252/6 in 30 ovs (A Dinesh Kumar 47, N Venkatesh 51, A Sathiya 60 n.o, V Muni 3/55) bt India Japan Lighting 161 in 28.3 ovs (V Nithyanandam 53, S Amudhavanan 42, M Rajesh 5/25).

IOB beat SAI

Indian Overseas Bank defeated Sports Authority of India 2-0 in the third state-level invitational men’s hockey tournament organised by Indian Bank. ICF beat Income Tax, Chennai, 5-2 in the other match of the day.