Home Sport Cricket

Loyola and WCC claim inter-college T20 titles

R Rajkumar’s 61 helped Loyola beat Guru Nanak in the men’s final of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-college T20 tournament organised by Guru Nanak College.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin with Loyola College, champions of the T20 competition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Rajkumar’s 61 helped Loyola beat Guru Nanak in the men’s final of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-college T20 tournament organised by Guru Nanak College. In the women’s final, Women’s Christian College defeated Ethiraj.

Men: Guru Nanak 157/7 in 20 ovs (S Lokeshwar 53) lost to Loyola 160/2 in 18.1 ovs (R Rajkumar 61, D Sudhan 53 n.o). Man of the Match: R Rajkumar. Women: WCC 141/7 in 20 ovs (Aswathi Shankar 74) bt Ethiraj 69/7 in 20 ovs. Player of the Match: Aswathi Shankar.

Prithvi shines

A Prithvi Raj’s unbeaten 100 helped Apollo Tyres beat HVF by 72 runs in a Group A match of the 15th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. R Vinoth made an unbeaten 68.

Group A: Apollo Tyres 200/1 in 30 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 100 n.o, R Vinoth 68 n.o, C Kubendaran 27) bt Heavy Vehicles Factory 128 in 28.1 ovs (V Jaganathan 30, S Pradeep 4/23). Group B: Samsung India 252/6 in 30 ovs (A Dinesh Kumar 47, N Venkatesh 51, A Sathiya 60 n.o, V Muni 3/55) bt India Japan Lighting 161 in 28.3 ovs (V Nithyanandam 53, S Amudhavanan 42, M Rajesh 5/25).

IOB beat SAI

Indian Overseas Bank defeated Sports Authority of India 2-0 in the third state-level invitational men’s hockey tournament organised by Indian Bank. ICF beat Income Tax, Chennai, 5-2 in the other match of the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp