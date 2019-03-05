Home Sport Cricket

Not thinking about World Cup: Vijay Shankar

Shankar may have made a case for himself with his all-round performance in the 2nd ODI against Australia to make the squad for the World Cup but he is not thinking on those lines.

Published: 05th March 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

India's Vijay Shankar, left and Ambati Rayudu celebrate after winning the second one-day international cricket match against Australia in Nagpur. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

 NAGPUR: His last-over heroics against Australia may have brightened his World Cup chances but all-runder Vijay Shankar says he is not thinking on those lines and would just stay in the moment.

Captain Virat Kohli handed the ball to Shankar when Australia needed 11 runs from the last over and India required two wickets for a win.

Shankar dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa in three balls, delivering when it mattered.

He may have made a case for himself with this performance to make the squad for the World Cup but Shankar is not thinking on those lines.

"I've said previously also that I never think about the selection or World Cup thing because it's a long way off from now. Every game is very important. I just look to give my best and win a game for the team," said the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

Shankar said the tough final of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka last year when he struggled to rotate strike was a big learning curve for him and it helped him in pressure situation today.

"To be honest the Nidahas Trophy has taught me too many things. Actually, I learnt to how to stay neutral after that. Be it high or low, it doesn't matter. I need to stay calm and neutral all the time."

"I was just ready for the challenge because I knew I had to bowl that one over. And I was just telling (myself) after the 43rd-44th over, I am going to bowl anytime. Maybe the last over and I should be ready to defend a total of 10 runs or 15 runs. So, I was mentally prepared for that."

The young all-rounder said experienced Jasprit Bumrah also guided him while approaching the final over.

"After the 48th over, Bumrah came up to me and said the ball is reversing a bit. He told me that I need to hit the right length on this wicket, where I give myself a chance to hit the stumps. When he said that, I was clear mentally that the only way to defend those runs is by picking wickets and if I can bowl straighter, (I'll) give myself a chance to take wickets," he said adding that he only bowled the last over for his club side before this.

Shankar said he would not over-react after taking match-winning wickets but is glad that he could help the tea win.

"Just because I got the two wickets in the last over does not make me feel really high or happy. I am trying to enjoy the moment and then go ahead with that."

He also batted well, contributed 46 runs off 41 balls before being run out in an unfortunate manner.

"When you get run out like this, I won't say unfortunate, that was struck and he (Kohli) hit the ball so hard and I didn't have much time to get back in (to the crease) but then these things happen in cricket.

As long as I bat well and as long as contribute to the team's win, I will be happy."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Shankar India Vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp