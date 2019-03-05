Vijay Shankar falls in unfortunate fashion during second ODI against Australia

By Online Desk

Vijay Shankar looked on course to get to his first half-century in ODIs but luck deserted him when he was four runs short of the landmark against Australia in Nagpur.

Virat Kohli punched Adam Zampa's delivery down the ground and the bowler managed to get his fingertips on the ball before it hit the stumps finding Shankar just short of the crease at the non-striker’s end.

The all-rounder, who was promoted up the order, had no time to react and was left stranded. The dismissal broke a dangerous fourth-wicket partnership of 81 runs between Shankar and Kohli.

Soon after, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni were out in quick succession, putting the onus squarely on Kohli to take India to a respectable total.