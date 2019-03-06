Former Zimbabwe Cricket Director Ikope banned from all cricket for 10 years: ICC

By PTI

DUBAI: Former Zimbabwe Cricket Director Enock Ikope has been banned from all cricket for 10 years after the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of non-cooperation and obstruction of investigations.

The Tribunal heard evidence that the ACU had established information during its investigation into the corrupt approach made by Rajan Nayer to Zimbabwe cricket Captain Graeme Cremer, which gave the ACU reasonable grounds to suspect that Ikope may have engaged in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Nayer, then Treasurer and Marketing Director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA), was charged under the Code and banned from all cricket for 20 years.

"Ikope was bound by the Code as a result of his affiliation to the HMCA as its Chairman and to Zimbabwe Cricket as its (at the time) Director.

As such, he was required to cooperate fully with ACU investigations Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Ikope guilty of three offences under the Code," ICC said in a press release.

He has been declared guilty of breaching Article 2.4.6 and 2.4.7.

It includes refusal to hand over his mobile phone and documents demanded by the ACU, for further failures and delays and for deletion of data from his mobile phone before handing it over to the ACU.

Ikope was banned by the Tribunal for 5 years in respect of each breach.

The Tribunal ordered the first two of the 5 year periods of ineligibility to run concurrently, with the penalty for the third breach of Article 2.4.7 to run consecutively, resulting in a total ban of 10 years.

"We welcome this decision and the substantial sanction imposed on Mr Ikope which reflects the gravity of the offences.

Non-cooperation and obstruction of our investigations by participants to the Code are simply not acceptable and I hope this and other recent sanctions sends out a clear message to anyone involved in the sport," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager ACU said.

"Once again we must thank an international captain, Greame Cremer, for his absolute professionalism in recognising the initial approach by Mr Nayer, rejecting and then reporting it. We are thankful to him and to Zimbabwe Cricket for all the help during the investigations."