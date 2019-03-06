Home Sport Cricket

London dreams

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar celebrates the dismissal of Marcus Stoinis in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday. Needing 251 to win, Australia lost the match by eight runs | PTi

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NAGPUR: The total was 75 when Ambati Rayudu tried to play Nathan Lyon across the line. After having a review turned down, he headed towards the pavilion for an unconvincing 18 off 32 balls. The crowd at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium started chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’, expecting the former captain to walk in. Instead, they were greeted with the unfamiliar sight of Vijay Shankar trotting out at No 5. This was just the second time in five ODIs that the Tamil Nadu player got the opportunity to show his willow wielding capabilities.

It can be disconcerting when the crowd suddenly goes all quiet when a batsman is coming in. It did not faze him. There was an immediate change. While Rayudu was struggling to rotate strike, Vijay efficiently found the gaps against the spin of Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa and kept picking up singles to keep the scoreboard ticking.

MS Dhoni runs away from a pitch-invader during the start of Australia’s innings
at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday | PTI

He punished loose balls from Nathan Coulter Nile and Lyon and was particularly harsh on Marcus Stoinis, milking him a four and a six in his only over, which drew applause from skipper Virat Kohli at the other end. They stitched together 85 runs for the fourth wicket off only 71 balls. Such was Vijay’s rate of scoring that the skipper took a backseat and allowed the all-rounder to dictate the pace.

“Whatever Vijay Shankar has shown in the matches he has played in, he gives the team more to think about. He has the technique and temperament to bat at No 4 and 5. In New Zealand as well as here, he showed he can play according to the situation. If early wickets fall, he can rotate the strike and consolidate. Coming in late, he has the shots,” said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar at the close of India’s innings. “In the past, all good Indian ODI sides had bowling options. Take 1983, we had (Mohinder) Amarnath who could bowl and we had Sandeep Patil batting lower down the order. In the current side, Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Rayudu, none of them bowl. But Vijay can be relied upon to bat anywhere in the top-order and can also bowl three-four overs if needed. It gives the team a new option.”

Looking set for his maiden half-century, Vijay was run out at the non-striker’s end after a str­aight drive from Kohli gr­azed Zampa’s fingers — one of the cruellest ways to get out. He was also run out the last time he was batting, back in New Zealand, for a well made 45.

Most of the talk before the ODI series began was about how India had zeroed in on most of the players for the World Cup and needed an all-rounder as back-up for currently injured Hardik Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay are the two vying for this spot.

Jadeja did not set the stage alight but played an useful innings, bereft of risks. His main strength obviously is with the ball. Not the most prolific of wicket-takers, Vijay can at best bowl a few overs. Despite going for runs in his first over, he held his nerve and showed composure to bowl a match-winning final over, where he closed down the match picking up two wickets.

Should he be treated as an all-rounder or a batsman who can bowl a few overs? Whatever be the answer, with Rayudu not invoking confidence at No 4, Vijay increases pressure on him. On Monday during practice, the 28-year-old was chatting with Kohli for a long time. The skipper was offering tips.

Vijay might just have played the most important knock of his life with the most important man watching on from the other end. And Kohli must have been impressed with what he saw on Tuesday.

