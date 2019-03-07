Indian Overseas Bank rally to down Indian Bank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian Overseas Bank rallied to beat Indian Bank 3-2 in the final of the Indian Bank 3rd state-level invitation men’s hockey tournament, held at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium here on Wednesday. Indian Bank were off to flying start, scoring two inside 10 minutes with Vinodhan and Stalin Abilash netting one each. However, D Muthuselvan gave IOB an opening in 12th minute. Harmanpreet Singh and Vinod Rayer added two more to hand them the title.

Indian Bank’s Silver Stalin was adjudged Player of the Tournament

Results: Final: IOB 3 (D Muthuselvan 12, Harmanpreet Singh 28, Vinod Rayer 31) bt Indian Bank 2 (Vinodhan 2, Stalin Abilash 9). Third place: ICF 2 (Anand Kujur, Deepak) bt Southern Railway 0. Player of the tournament: Silver Stalin (Indian Bank). Promising player: Selvaraj (IOB).

Raja stars for Captain CC

A Raja’s 85 helped Captain CC beat Vikravandi CC by 72 runs in a First Division TNCA-Villupuram DCA league match.Brief scores: I Division: Valavanur CC 85 in 18.4 ovs (A Parthiban 39) lost to Kallakuruchi CC 86/1 in 17 ovs (Md Sheik 37). Captain CC 213 in 47.4 ovs (A Raja 85, J Nazar 33, A Jaffarullah 44, M Selvam 3/37, D.Saravanan 3/42) bt Vikravandi CC 141 in 35.1 ovs (P Raja 33).

JIT win

Daniel Richards and Sheldon helped Jeppiaar Institute of Technology (JIT) beat Sathyabama by 87-80 in the super league round of the 3rd inter-collegiate basketball tournament for Jeppiaar trophy, conducted by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumpudur Results: Loyola bt Hindustan 79-53; JIT bt Sathyabama 87-80.

T20 tourney

Sumangali Homes and Fine Star CC will organise the KDCA-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament in memory of late MG Bavanarayanan, a member of the 1955 TN Ranji Trophy-winning team from March 17 on Sundays at Sumangali Reddy grounds. Players from the 28 league teams of the Kancheepuram District Cricket Association can play. Only registered players of the KDCA are eligible. For more details, contact 8056080395.