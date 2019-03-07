Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | MS Dhoni turns driver for teammates in Ranchi ahead of third ODI against Australia

Later on, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted the team members for dinner at their farmhouse in Jharkhand's capital city. 

Published: 07th March 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Team

The members of Indian team at dinner hosted by MS Dhoni (Photo| Twitter/@yuzi_chahal)

By Online Desk

India are all set to play the third ODI against Australia at Ranchi which is veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni's hometown. Welcoming his teammates, Dhoni took on the role of a driver as he picked up a few of them from the airport in one of his cars. The video shows Dhoni getting ready to drive Kedar Jadhav who is in the front seat alongside the former India captain.

Later on, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted the team members for dinner at their farmhouse in Jharkhand's capital city.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture from the fancy dinner on Twitter. "Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi," read the caption.

Dhoni arrived to a hero's welcome at the Ranchi airport on Wednesday.

During the first ODI at Hyderabad, Dhoni became the leading six-hitter for India in ODIs surpassing Rohit Sharma with 216 hits over the fence.

During the innings, the 37-year-old became the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to score 13,000 runs in List A matches. 

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni: Their 'very own Ranchi boy' and much more

India lead the series 2-0 after wins at Nagpur and Hyderabad. Dhoni hit a fifty in the first ODI but was out for a golden duck in the second ODI at Nagpur. 

ALSO READ | Speedy Dhoni gives pitch invader the runaround

India will look to seal the five-match series with a win at Ranchi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni india vs australia Ranchi ODI Dinner at Dhoni's house Dhoni turns Driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp