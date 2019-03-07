WATCH | MS Dhoni turns driver for teammates in Ranchi ahead of third ODI against Australia

By Online Desk

India are all set to play the third ODI against Australia at Ranchi which is veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni's hometown. Welcoming his teammates, Dhoni took on the role of a driver as he picked up a few of them from the airport in one of his cars. The video shows Dhoni getting ready to drive Kedar Jadhav who is in the front seat alongside the former India captain.

Dhoni Off To His Home In Style pic.twitter.com/sguVQwAymX — DHONIsm (@DHONIism) March 6, 2019

Later on, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted the team members for dinner at their farmhouse in Jharkhand's capital city.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture from the fancy dinner on Twitter. "Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi," read the caption.

Dhoni arrived to a hero's welcome at the Ranchi airport on Wednesday.

During the first ODI at Hyderabad, Dhoni became the leading six-hitter for India in ODIs surpassing Rohit Sharma with 216 hits over the fence.

During the innings, the 37-year-old became the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to score 13,000 runs in List A matches.

India lead the series 2-0 after wins at Nagpur and Hyderabad. Dhoni hit a fifty in the first ODI but was out for a golden duck in the second ODI at Nagpur.

India will look to seal the five-match series with a win at Ranchi.