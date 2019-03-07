Home Sport Cricket

Working on variations to keep up with wrist spinners: Nathan Lyon

Possibly the best off-spinner in current Test arena, Lyon is still trying to become a permanent fixture in the ODI set-up but said he is not putting any additional pressure on himself.

Published: 07th March 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon. (File photo: AP)

By PTI

RANCHI: Australia's premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon is looking to add a few more variations up his sleeve in order to remain relevant in limited overs cricket at a time when wrist spinners are ruling the roost.

Whether its Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for India, Yasir Shah for Pakistan, Adil Rashid for England or Adam Zampa for Australia, they have all posed challenges for the finger spinners but Lyon is up for it.

"Wrist spinners are a valuable part to any side but I am working on a couple of variations to make sure I am keeping up with the game. The game is moving so fast. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn," Lyon said on the eve of the third ODI.

However, Lyon believes that there should be a proper balance of finger and wrist spinners in any setup.

"I think it is a pretty important balance to have, a couple of really good spinners to have in your side. Look at India, they have a couple of really good ones. Kuldeep, his skills are unbelievable but their reliance on Jadeja has been quite impressive as well," Lyon said.

"I think it is very important for any international side to have a couple of decent spinners going into the World Cup."

Possibly the best off-spinner in current Test arena, Lyon is still trying to become a permanent fixture in the ODI set-up but said he is not putting any additional pressure on himself.

"No, it hasn't put any extra pressure. Really enjoy playing the shorter formats and being in coloured clothing for Australia," he said.

"For me, it is just about enjoying the challenge and trying to get better in shorter formats. Yes, there is added pressure I guess but none I am putting on myself."

One of Lyon's main weapon is bounce but the pitches on offer has been low and slow in nature.

He feels one needs to bowl differently on these tracks.

"I still believe bounce is a massive weapon. It is about me having the ability to change the pace, variation and the mindset depending on who I am bowling to," the 31-year-old said.

"It is really about me trying to read the game, what's going to happen before it actually happens and try and control the moment."

Australia may have lost two close games but Lyon feels that terms like "choker" is too harsh.

"We are playing against one of the best sides in the world. Choke is a pretty strong word, we are a young cricket side, we are trying to get better and we are learning about the game on the training field," he said.

"It has been a close contest if you actually break down the games --- I have just come from a team meeting --- into all the little numbers we look at, it is quite close.

"I think a lot of people will be surprised as to how close it is. So there is a great feeling inside the Australian change room at the moment, a lot of belief," the senior player came to his team's defence.

Lyon has a lovely sense of humour and it showed when his take was sought on the newly unveiled "MS Dhoni Pavilion" and whether he would like something like that in any of the Australian grounds.

"I don't think it will be grand anywhere in the world that will have my name on it. But obviously, MS Dhoni and Nathan Lyon are two different characters. He is an absolute legend and I am not comparing myself to him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nathan Lyon Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Spinner India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp