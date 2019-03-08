For Dhoni, it’s back to the place where it began

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars cricket has seen. Whenever he walks out into the middle, chants of ‘Kohli Kohli’ can be heard from all corners of the stadium. But that still pales in comparison to the din created when former captain MS Dhoni emerges.

On Wednesday, when Team India touched down in Ranchi, there was only one name to be heard: Dhoni. Back in his hometown, maybe for the final time in his long and illustrious career, he was seen in a very good mood during the optional training at the JSCA International Stadium here. He now even has a pavilion named after him at the ground.

“Dhoni bhai was trying to hit a six and make sure it landed in the pavilion named after him,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar joked during a media interaction. Everyone knows his story, how a boy from a small town made it big in the cricketing world. Someone with talent can create fans with their performances. But Dhoni’s journey did not only create supp­orters, but also inspired th­­ousands of aspirants from nondescript places to dream and dream big. The ideal recipe for a Bollywood blockbuster!

At a time when the upper strata of society decided what was best, there emerged a hero who was a non-conformist, someone who made life in the way he thought fit. It was almost like his debut back in 2004 broke the traditional centres of power in the country. Since then quite a few small town players have earned their India cap, a feat in itself. Even the state is now a regular in the domestic circuit, something which was not the case back in those days. In fact, so many players from undivided Bihar back then had to move to Bengal to make a name for themselves. His big hitting may have diminished but his smart cricketing brain is still working overtime.

When he fails with the bat, he makes up for it with a smart stumping or a sheer piece of tactical brilliance. Something that has helped Kohli many a time in his captaincy. For instance, in the last match at Nagpur, Dhoni insisted that Vijay Shankar be given the last over, which turned into a masterstroke.

“MS is a superstar. He has a stand named him. I don’t think there will be ground anywhere in the world that will have my name on it. But obviously, MS Dhoni and Nathan Lyon are two different characters. He is an absolute legend,” Nathan Lyon joked during the pre-match presser.

His hard work and humble nature have always been at the forefront of his success story. Since touching down, he invited his teammates for dinner at his place. A move that will surely motivate the youngsters even more. He also declined the opportunity to inaugurate the stand named after him.

With the World Cup approaching, people are aware that Mahi, as he is called, maybe about to call time on his journey. It is time India enjoys these moments while it still lasts.