India sporting special Army caps in third ODI against Australia

They are wearing the specially designed camouflage cap as a mark of tribute to the Armed forces.

Dhoni handing over the cap to Kohli

Dhoni handing over the cap to Kohli | BCCI Twitter

RANCHI: Indian players will be wearing a specially designed Army cap during the third ODI against Australia at Ranchi as a tribute to the armed forces. MS Dhoni handed over the caps to all the players ahead of the game.

India captain Virat Kohli also added at the toss that all the players will be donating their match fees from the third ODI to the families of the martyrs.

At the toss, Virat Kohli said: "This is a special cap, it's a tribute to the Armed forces. We're all donating our match fees of this game to the families of the martyrs. I urge everyone in the country to do the same and stick to the families of our armed forces."

India have won the toss and elected to field first. While India have gone in with an unchanged side, Australia have made one change with Nathan Coulter-Nile being replaced by Jhye Richardson.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

