India vs Australia: Virat Kohli becomes fourth Indian skipper to complete 4000 runs in ODI

Kohli, who needed just 27 runs to achieve the feat, accomplished it in his 66th ODI as captain during the third ODI against Australia here.

Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Virat Kohli on Friday became only the fourth Indian skipper to pile up 4,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Kohli now joins the elite list of former skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli, who hit a century on Friday, has so far registered 19 ODI tons and 14 fifties from 62 innings as the Indian captain.

Chasing Australia's challenging 313 for 5, Kohli made a classy 123 off 95 balls to keep India in the hunt before being bowled by Adam Zampa at a crucial time.

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in 63 innings, surpassing former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who reached the milestone in 77 innings.

