Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking another Sachin Tendulkar record

Ricky Ponting, Hashim Amla and Sanath Jayasuriya are next in this distinguished list

Published: 08th March 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli sports a camouflage cap before the start of the third one day international cricket match between India and Australia in Ranchi. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another Sachin Tendulkar record. The Indian skipper has scored 40 ODI centuries out of which 33 have been in winning causes, the same as Tendulkar.

If Kohli scores another ODI century with India winning the game, he will take sole custody of the record. Ricky Ponting, Hashim Amla and Sanath Jayasuriya are next in this distinguished list with 25, 24 and 24 centuries respectively. 

Kohli also has the highest average in winning causes among players on the list with 77.27 from 133 innings, while Sachin's average is 56.63 in 231 innings. 

In the previous game at Nagpur, Kohli looked in complete control against the Aussies as he cruised to his 18th century in ODIs as skipper. He is second only to former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting who has 22 hundreds as captain.

Kohli has been in impressive form at home having converted each of his last six ODI fifties to centuries:

121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2017

113 vs New Zealand, Kanpur, 2017

140 vs Windies, Guwahati, 2018

157 n.o vs Windies, Vizag, 2018

107 vs Windies, Pune, 2018

116 vs Australia, Nagpur, 2019

This was Kohli's seventh hundred against Australia, a team against whom he has a terrific record. He is now level with Rohit Sharma. Only Tendulkar has more centuries against the Aussies, leading the list with nine hundreds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar india vs australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp