India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking another Sachin Tendulkar record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another Sachin Tendulkar record. The Indian skipper has scored 40 ODI centuries out of which 33 have been in winning causes, the same as Tendulkar.

If Kohli scores another ODI century with India winning the game, he will take sole custody of the record. Ricky Ponting, Hashim Amla and Sanath Jayasuriya are next in this distinguished list with 25, 24 and 24 centuries respectively.

Kohli also has the highest average in winning causes among players on the list with 77.27 from 133 innings, while Sachin's average is 56.63 in 231 innings.

In the previous game at Nagpur, Kohli looked in complete control against the Aussies as he cruised to his 18th century in ODIs as skipper. He is second only to former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting who has 22 hundreds as captain.

Kohli has been in impressive form at home having converted each of his last six ODI fifties to centuries:

121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2017

113 vs New Zealand, Kanpur, 2017

140 vs Windies, Guwahati, 2018

157 n.o vs Windies, Vizag, 2018

107 vs Windies, Pune, 2018

116 vs Australia, Nagpur, 2019

This was Kohli's seventh hundred against Australia, a team against whom he has a terrific record. He is now level with Rohit Sharma. Only Tendulkar has more centuries against the Aussies, leading the list with nine hundreds.