No promotion for Pujara, Pant gets A contract

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite strong recommendation from the selectors and the team-management, Cheteshwar Pujara, — instrumental to India’s maiden series win in Australia — has not been elevated to Grade A+ category in the annual contract list which was renewed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday. The big beneficiary was Rishabh Pant, who managed to find a place in the contract list for the first time, in the A category that will give him `5 crore annually.

Losing the contract altogether was opener Murali Vijay, who featured in eight Tests last year, the most recent being in Perth on December 14. However, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was sidelined for almost whole of last year, managed to retain one, but has been demoted to Grade C (`1 crore). Not finding a mention also includes openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. The two made their Test debuts recently and are expected to be first-choice openers going forward.

The CoA, after a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, finalised the contracts for the period between October 2018 and September 2019. Renewal of contracts is based on the performance from the previous year and Express understands that the selectors and the team-management had called on the CoA to promote Pujara from Grade A to A+ category which would have seen him draw `7 crore. But CoA seems to have cited the fact that the Australia series happened after September 2018 (a period which will be counted only next year). However, last year Jasprit Bumrah was given A+, although he was not an all-format player in September 2017. He made his Test debut only in January 2018.

Reliable sources also indicated that CoA decided against Pujara’s promotion as A+ is reserved for players who play in all three formats.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were in A+, have been demoted to A category, which leaves only Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma — who played only four Tests and crossed 50 once — and Jasprit Bumrah in the elite list.

While Dhawan was expected to lose his contract as he is no longer part of the Test side, Bhuvneshwar’s demotion is su­rp­rising as he is part of all th­ree formats, although he di­dn’t feature in any Test match since Johannesburg in January 2018.

What is also not clear is why the CoA overlooked the recommendation of the selectors and the team-management. As per norms it is for the selectors to finalise which player falls in the four categories (Grade A+, A, B and C) and even last year when the contracts were finalised, couple of names raised eyebrows. Two others to strike rich are pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, who both got promoted to Grade A from B. Like Pujara, they played a huge role in winning series Down Udner. Also joining them was Kuldeep Yadav.