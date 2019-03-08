Ombudsman to decide fate of Rahul and Pandya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday handed over the Hardik Pandya- KL Rahul case to BCCI’s ombudsman to decide the punishment. DK Jain, who was recently appointed as BCCI’s first ombudsman, will now get to decide if the duo deserve further punishment or the suspension served by them is good enough. Since CoA suspended them for comments made on a television show, Pandya and Rahul missed five matches before being recalled.

The CoA comprising Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and the newly- included Lt General Ravi Thodge met in New Delhi to discuss the outcome of the ICC’s meeting in Dubai last week. It is understood that, Rai called for the Pandya-Rahul issue be solved quickly, considering the IPL and World Cup was around the corner. While it was immediately agreed to forward the matter to ombudsman, the topic of alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri was not discussed.

“We have referred the matter concerning Rahul and Pandya to the ombudsman. He has just taken charge (earlier this month) and it is the only case we have referred so far. It is his domain entirely and he will take a call,” Rai told reporters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the CoA chief maintained that a decision to play Pakistan in the World Cup lies in the hands of the government and said there is no change in BCCI’s stance with regards to alienating Pakistan from the cricketing world.

“The letter was placed. It clearly says Pakistan. It is a process which goes slow. Have we been able to boycott any of the countries in the Security Council? The process goes on slowly,” Rai said. Also discussed in the meeting was ICC’s desire for the BCCI to become WADA complaint. Rai is expected to meet ICC chairman Shashank Manohar next week to discuss the same.

While BCCI has never agreed to come under the ambit of NADA, the ICC is understood to have warned the Indian board that if it doesn’t fall in line, it would not be allowed to participate in the Olympics. The CoA is also understood to have reviewed the player contracts and rejigged few of them based on performances.

IPL matches to start at 8PM

NEW DELHI: Despite growing calls from the sponsors and the stakeholders involved in the IPL to push forward the match timings, the CoA decided against making any changes. As usual, the afternoon matches will begin at 4PM with the evening matches commencing at 8PM. A decision on the playoff timings will be taken at a later stage. The richest T20 league will begin on March 23 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.