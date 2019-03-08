Home Sport Cricket

Rain washes out play on day one of NZ-Bangladesh second Test

New Zealand lead the three-match series after winning the first Test in Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (File|PTI)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Heavy rain washed out the first day's play in the second cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh without a ball being bowled.

The toss hadn't been made and neither side was able to name its playing XI for the second match of the three-match series.

Torrential rain early Friday morning left the playing surface at the Basin Reserve inundated by the time the players arrived. The rain continued through the morning and into the early afternoon before abating slightly just before the abandonment.

Umpires inspected the ground at 3 p.m. and ruled it could not be made playable.

Showers are also forecast for the morning of the second day Saturday, though the weather is expected to improve in the afternoon and for the remainder of the match.

Efforts will be made to make up time through each of the next four days.

New Zealand leads the series 1-0 after winning the first match at Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand vs Bangladesh New Zealand cricket bangladesh cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp