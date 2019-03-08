WATCH | Sachin shows men how to thank the women in their lives

By Online Desk

Gone are the days when Sachin Tendulkar's hands worked magic and left an adoring public swooning. The cricketing field's loss is the kitchen's gain if the baingan bharta he cooked up for his mom and wife is any indicator.

On Women's Day, Sachin in a gesture of gratitude for the women in his life decided to prepare the famous dish. He even posted the video on social media.

A man who loves to cook for his family, he enjoyed the experience thoroughly, even playacting for our benefit - with a cut in the finger being quickly explained away as "Only acting, don't worry."

Sachin gave a special touch to the recipe, adding cream to the curry. After cooking, he took his baingan bharta to his mom. "This is for my mother, Anjali and Sara. I want my mother to taste this first because she spent hours and hours cooking this for me when I was a kid," he said in the video.

As his mother tasted the bharta, Sachin asked, "Is it spicy?" To which his mother replied, "No, it is good."

He ended the video by praising mother's love which never can or will find fault.

The batting legend's love for good food is no secret. A few days ago, he had posted a photo of a delicious meal at the Bukhara. "The tandoor kebabs were simply mouthwatering," he had said.