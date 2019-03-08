Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Hawk-Eye shocker robs Aaron Finch of ton at Ranchi 

Finch exercised his right and demanded the Hawk-Eye review, hoping for a swift redressal. But this was one day when Hawk-Eye would fail him.

Aaron Finch took the review after he was given out lbw off Kuldeep. (Photo | Twitter/@mjbsyd)

Aaron Finch has 11 ODI hundreds. Two of them are against India. He seemed set for a third at Ranchi when a turning delivery from Kuldeep Yadav came his way and rapped him on his pads. To Finch at least it seemed to be going down leg side. But the umpire thought otherwise and raised his finger. Finch exercised his right and demanded the Hawk-Eye review, hoping for a swift redressal. But this was one day when Hawk-Eye would fail him.

Strangely, the much-hyped technology showed the ball that was turning away and sharply at that (to those watching the action) as coming into the batsman and hitting the stumps - bang in the middle. There was another error - the ball had pitched on middle, but Hawk-Eye showed it pitching on leg.

Twitterati were not amused, including a current cricketer.

 
The Kiwi all-rounder was not done.

Finch scored 93 off 99 deliveries and forged a 193-run first wicket stand with Usman Khawaja, leading Australia to 313/5 in 50 overs.

