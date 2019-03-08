WATCH | Hawk-Eye shocker robs Aaron Finch of ton at Ranchi 

By Online Desk

Aaron Finch has 11 ODI hundreds. Two of them are against India. He seemed set for a third at Ranchi when a turning delivery from Kuldeep Yadav came his way and rapped him on his pads. To Finch at least it seemed to be going down leg side. But the umpire thought otherwise and raised his finger. Finch exercised his right and demanded the Hawk-Eye review, hoping for a swift redressal. But this was one day when Hawk-Eye would fail him.

Strangely, the much-hyped technology showed the ball that was turning away and sharply at that (to those watching the action) as coming into the batsman and hitting the stumps - bang in the middle. There was another error - the ball had pitched on middle, but Hawk-Eye showed it pitching on leg.

Twitterati were not amused, including a current cricketer.

Hawkeye having a few rum and cokes by the pool pre-game? https://t.co/Akcb37Cpsm — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 8, 2019



The Kiwi all-rounder was not done.

Finch LBW. Are we just gonna ignore the fact that ball tracking had it pitching in a totally different place to reality?



I saw it pitching middle, maybe even middle and off. Ball tracking had it pitching on leg.



Still out but pretty weird. #INDvsAUS — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 8, 2019

Finch scored 93 off 99 deliveries and forged a 193-run first wicket stand with Usman Khawaja, leading Australia to 313/5 in 50 overs.