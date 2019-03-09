Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli joins exclusive club after his ODI average hits 60-plus

Kohli's ODI average is 60.08 in 217 innings after Friday's knock. He is only the second batsman to boast an average of above 60 for a minimum of 100 innings played, after Aussie legend Michael Bevan

Published: 09th March 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, bats during the third one day international cricket match between India and Australia in Ranchi, India, Friday, March 8, 2019. | AP

By Online Desk

Despite facing a 32-run defeat against Aussies in third ODI at Ranchi, Team India skipper Virat Kohli added another feather in his highly decorated cap by taking his ODI average past 60 while scoring his 41st hundred.

Kohli's ODI average is 60.08 in 217 innings after Friday's knock. He is only the second batsman to boast an average of above 60 for a minimum of 100 innings played, after Australian legend Michael Bevan who had an average of 62.13 after 102 innings. The left-handed middle order batsman, also known as a master chaser, holds the world record for the best career batting average by a retired player for a minimum of 100 innings (53.58 at the end of 196 innings).

The third spot in the list of batsmen with highest ODI averages after a minimum of 100 innings goes to Caribbean legend Vivian Richards (56.88 in 100 innings), followed by South Africa's Hashim Amla (56.73 in 108 innings), Australia's Michael Hussey (54.90 in 107 innings) and Proteas batter AB de Villiers (54.56 in 192 innings) 

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq too has a current ODI average of 60.55 albeit in only 21 innings.

Netherlands batsman Ryan Ten Doeschate has the highest batting average among associate batters in the white-ball format (67.00 in 32 innings).

Kohli's knock of 123 runs in 95 deliveries, including sixteen boundaries and a six, helped India recover from a shaky start of 27-3 in their 314-run chase at the JSCA Stadium, but after his dismissal at the hands of legspinner Adam Zampa, India could manage only 62 more runs.

The ODI skipper's knock of 116 in 120 balls in the second ODI at Nagpur's VCA Stadium, however, helped his side win the game by eight runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia third ODI Virat Kohli Michael Bevan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp